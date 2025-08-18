S. 850, Northern Border Security Enhancement and Review Act

S. 850 would require the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to report to the Congress on potential terrorism and criminal threats at the northern border of the United States, and to update that analysis every three years. The bill also would direct the department to update its northern border strategy in 2026 and every five years thereafter. Finally, the bill would require DHS to develop performance metrics to assess the effectiveness of air and maritime security measures at the northern border.

On the basis of costs of similar activities, CBO expects that implementing the bill would cost less than $500,000 over the 2025-2030 period. Such spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

