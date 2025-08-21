Geek Haus Launches TutorFlow Code Editor with AI-Powered Pair Programming

Integrated Python code editor

CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Geek Haus, an innovator in AI-powered education technology, today announced the launch of the TutorFlow Code Editor, a programming environment built into the TutorFlow learning management system (LMS). The editor enables learners to write and execute code in real time across more than 15 programming languages, including Python, JavaScript, Java, C++, and Go, while collaborating with AI as a coding partner.The new feature is designed to help students and professionals sharpen programming skills in a setting that reflects the emerging "vibe coding" trend, where developers work interactively with AI assistance, instant execution, and feedback loops."By merging hands-on practice with AI-assisted guidance, TutorFlow reflects how developers work in real environments," said Jay Jang, CEO of Geek Haus. "Learners can write, run, and debug code across multiple languages, while AI pair programming provides context, suggestions, and support—making coding more accessible than ever."The TutorFlow Code Editor introduces AI pair programming with real-time code suggestions. Learners can practice coding directly within lessons and quizzes, compiling and running code instantly without configuration. This seamless integration provides immediate feedback and bridges the gap between learning and application.The TutorFlow Code Editor is now live at https://tutorflow.io and is available to all users at no additional cost.About TutorFlowTutorFlow is an AI-powered learning management system developed by Geek Haus to make technical education more accessible, interactive, and efficient. By combining AI content generation, integrated coding environments, and advanced OCR for handwritten notes, TutorFlow enables educators, institutions, and trainers to design and deliver structured courses with ease, from lesson planning to student feedback.About Geek HausGeek Haus is a global edtech company developing tools for STEM and language education. Its platforms, CodeFriends and TutorFlow, equip learners and instructors with tools to master coding, AI, and technical subjects through real-world projects and intelligent automation. Learn more at https://geekhaus.club

