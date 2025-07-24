Geek Haus Launches TutorFlow Mobile: AI-Powered Course Creation on iOS & Android

TutorFlow Mobile

Educators Get Free Access to AI-Powered LMS Features Through August 2025

CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Geek Haus, an innovator in AI-powered education technology, today announced the launch of TutorFlow Mobile on iOS and Android. The app brings core features of the TutorFlow learning management system (LMS) to mobile, enabling educators to instantly generate full online courses with AI, then tailor and manage them from their phones. All features are free to use until August 31, 2025, as part of the launch promotion.Designed to complement the browser-based platform, TutorFlow Mobile lets educators start a course on their desktop and seamlessly continue editing or teaching from their phones. Content automatically syncs across devices, and each course is published with a unique, shareable link, making distribution and monetization effortless.“With TutorFlow Mobile, we’re unlocking true portability in education,” said Jay Jang, CEO of Geek Haus. “Whether scanning handwritten notes, drafting a quiz with a prompt, or giving students real-time feedback, you can now do it all from your phone.”TutorFlow Mobile Key Features:- AI Course Generation: Generate full course modules—including lessons, assessments, thumbnails, and outlines—from a single AI prompt.- Real-Time Coding Environment: Teach and run code in 46+ programming languages—including Python, C++, Java, and SQL—with AI-powered feedback, directly in the app.- AI OCR for Handwritten Notes: Convert handwritten content—such as math equations, scientific notations, or lecture notes—into editable course material using the STEM-optimized OCR engine.- Real-Time Learning Analytics: Monitor student engagement and performance through mobile-friendly dashboards offering live insights into comprehension and progress.- 24/7 AI Teaching Agents (Early Access): Keep students on track with instant, personalized support from AI agents trained on your course content.AvailabilityTutorFlow Mobile is now available on the App Store and Google Play , with all features free to use until August 31, 2025.For full feature details and more information, visit: https://tutorflow.io/mobile About TutorFlowTutorFlow is an AI-powered learning management system developed by Geek Haus to make technical education more accessible, interactive, and efficient. By combining AI-content generation, integrated coding environments, and advanced OCR for handwritten notes, TutorFlow empowers educators, institutions, and professional trainers to design and deliver structured, engaging courses with ease—streamlining every stage of course creation, from lesson planning to student feedback. Learn more at https://tutorflow.io About Geek HausGeek Haus is a global edtech company developing next-generation tools for STEM and language education. Driven by the mission to help users “Learn. Practice. Win.” on a global stage, its flagship platforms—CodeFriends and TutorFlow—equip learners and instructors with powerful tools to master coding, AI, and technical subjects through real-world projects and intelligent automation. Learn more at https://geekhaus.club

