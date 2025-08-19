Counter Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Defense System Market to Reach US $5.28 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Counter Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Defense System Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Counter Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Defense System Market?

In recent times, the counter unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) defense system market size has experienced significant growth. It's projected to expand from a value of $2.03 billion in 2024 to roughly $2.46 billion in 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.3%. The surge during the historical phase is linked to increasing drone usage by terrorist groups, escalating instances of airspace infringements, growth of government investment in border security, growing threats related to drones towards crucial infrastructure, and a rise in investments pertaining to intelligent border surveillance.

The market for counter unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) defense systems is poised for significant expansion in the near future. It is predicted to reach a value of $5.28 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.0%. This projected growth can be credited to an increase in demand for portable and mobile counter-UAV solutions, escalating commercial drone traffic in urban locales, a rise in drone usage for smuggling and espionage, and heightened concerns regarding UAV-based cyber and electronic warfare. Moreover, the increased employment of drone swarms in military and non-governmental operations contributes to this growth. Key trends during the forecast period encompass advancements in directed energy weaponry technology, the creation of cost-effective modular defense systems, integration with pre-existing air defense systems, adopting cloud-based data analysis and reporting, and developments in autonomous interceptor drones.

What Are The Factors Driving The Counter Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Defense System Market?

Investments in defense security, which are on the rise, are anticipated to boost the expansion of the counter unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) defense system market in the future. These investments refer to the financial resources allocated by governments or private entities for the development, improvement, and upkeep of military capabilities, technology, and infrastructure for the sake of national security and defense. The surge in these investments is largely credited to rising geopolitical tensions, which necessitate countries to bolster their military capacities and safeguard their national security. Counter unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) defense systems contribute to these defense security investments by providing crucial air defense, thereby fortifying the national security framework and validating the funds for advanced technology. For example, as per the data from the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), a research institute based in the UK, global defense expenditure in 2024 skyrocketed to a record-breaking $2.46 trillion. This marks a 7.4% growth from the $2.24 trillion spent in 2023. Thus, the rising investments in defense security are fueling the growth of the counter unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) defense system market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Counter Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Defense System Market?

Major players in the Counter Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Defense System Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• The Boeing Company

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• General Dynamics Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• BAE Systems plc

• Thales S.A.

• Leonardo SpA

• Textron Inc.

• Airbus Defence and Space GmbH

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Counter Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Defense System Market?

To better handle drone threats, leading companies in the counter unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) defense system market are concentrating their efforts on incorporating advanced technologies like layered defense architecture. Layered defense architecture, a multifaceted defense approach, employs numerous layers of sensors, interceptors, and effectors across varying ranges and altitudes to identify, follow, and neutralize such risks. An example of this can be seen in February 2025 when Lockheed Martin Corporation, an American aerospace and defense firm, rolled out a scalable countermeasure for unmanned aerial systems. To improve situational awareness, this solution pulls from a variety of sensor types, including radar, electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR), and radio frequency (RF) detection. It amalgamates kinetic and non-kinetic effectors, such as electronic warfare facilities and directed energy systems, unlocking flexible engagement options across a spectrum of operational environments. This platform is versatile enough for fixed, mobile, or expeditionary uses, and is capable of supporting a vast array of mission profiles. Its open structure enables smooth incorporation with existing command and control systems for real-time data synthesis and team-based threat response. This ensures an effortless deployment and the possibility for future growth.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Counter Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Defense System Market Report?

The counter unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) defense system market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Detection Systems, Detection And Disruption Systems

2) By Technology: Electronic Control Systems, Mechanical Control Systems, Hydraulic Pneumatic Solutions, Hybrid Systems, Active Pneumatic Suspension

3) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services, Integration Solutions, Maintenance And Support

4) By End User: Government And Military Agencies, Private Security Firms, Corporate Entities, Agricultural Businesses, Research Institutions

Subsegments:

1) By Detection Systems: Radar-Based Systems: Radio Frequency (RF) Detection Systems, Electro-optical And Infrared (EO/IR) Systems, Acoustic Detection Systems, Passive Surveillance Systems

2) By Detection And Disruption Systems: Jamming Systems, GNSS (GPS) Spoofing Systems, Directed Energy Weapons, Drone Capture Systems, Integrated Multi-Sensor Counter–Unmanned Aerial System Solutions

View the full counter unmanned aerial vehicle (uav) defense system market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/counter-unmanned-aerial-vehicle-uav-defense-system-global-market-report

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Counter Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Defense System Industry?

In 2024, North America held the biggest share in the global counter unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) defense system market. The region projected to see the most rapid growth is Asia-Pacific. The report encompassed markets in regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

