Talent Search by Qihang Zhang and Ruijingya Tang Wins Iron A' Design Award

Innovative Artist Discovery Tool Recognized for Excellence in Interface Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Talent Search, a groundbreaking artist discovery tool designed by Qihang Zhang and Ruijingya Tang , has been honored with the prestigious Iron A' Design Award in the Interface , Interaction and User Experience Design category. This highly respected award recognizes the exceptional design and innovation of Talent Search within the interface design industry.The Iron A' Design Award for Interface, Interaction and User Experience Design is highly relevant to industry professionals, as it showcases cutting-edge solutions that address real-world challenges in talent discovery and evaluation. By providing a data-driven, intuitive tool for identifying emerging artists, Talent Search aligns with the evolving needs of record labels, streaming platforms, and management agencies in the digital age.Talent Search stands out for its unique approach to music scouting, leveraging advanced analytics to surface promising artists based on quantifiable performance metrics. The tool's intuitive design ensures data interpretability through accessible visualizations and an evaluative color system, empowering industry professionals to make informed decisions efficiently. By reducing reliance on subjective judgment and network referrals, Talent Search democratizes talent discovery and expands opportunities for emerging artists worldwide.This recognition from the A' Design Awards serves as a testament to the innovative spirit and dedication of the Talent Search team. It inspires them to continue pushing the boundaries of data-driven talent discovery, potentially influencing industry standards and practices. The award also motivates the team to explore further enhancements and applications of their design principles, fostering ongoing innovation in the music industry.Interested parties may learn more at:About ChartmetricChartmetric is a leading music data analytics platform that provides industry professionals with deep insights into artist performance, audience engagement, and market trends. By aggregating streaming, social media, and industry data, Chartmetric helps record labels, artist managers, and A&R teams make informed decisions. With a focus on transparency and usability, the platform offers powerful tools for talent discovery, competitive analysis, and strategic planning in the evolving music landscape.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that meet the rigorous standards set by the A' Design Awards. Recipients are acknowledged for their practical innovations and contributions to their respective fields, providing solutions that improve quality of life. The awarded designs demonstrate a solid understanding of design principles, creativity, and the ability to address real-world challenges. The Iron A' Design Award is bestowed upon works that satisfy the professional and industrial requirements expected from well-designed products, projects, and services.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interface, Interaction and User Experience Design Award is a highly regarded competition that attracts a diverse range of participants, including visionary designers, innovative agencies, and influential companies in the interface design industry. By participating, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain international exposure, and be recognized for their exceptional design capabilities. The award entries undergo a rigorous blind peer-review process, evaluated by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry leaders, journalists, and academics based on pre-established criteria. The A' Design Award, now in its 17th year, is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, recognizing and promoting superior products and projects that positively impact the global community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://interfacecompetition.com

