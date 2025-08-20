Dangbei projectors announced for Amazon UK Game Week & Back-to-School 2025 promotion

Dangbei projectors featured in Amazon UK’s Gaming Week & Back-to-School Sale – Save up to £281 (20 Aug – 2 Sep 2025). Dangbei DBOX02 – World’s first Google TV 4K laser projector with licensed Netflix. Dangbei Atom – Ultra-slim laser projector with Google TV and licensed Netflix, combining portability with 1200 ISO lumens brightness. Dangbei N2 mini – Compact home projector with official Netflix license, perfect for students and small spaces. Dangbei Freedo – Portable Google TV projector with a 165° gimbal stand for ultimate viewing flexibility.

From 20 August to 2 September 2025, Dangbei offers discounts of up to £281 on selected projectors via Amazon UK.

UNITED KINGDOM, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dangbei, a global provider of smart entertainment solutions, announces that its projector range will be featured in Amazon UK’s Game Week & Back-to-School 2025 campaign, running from 20 August to 2 September 2025. During this period, a selection of projectors will be available at promotional prices, with discounts of up to £281.Featured Projectors Dangbei DBOX02 – 4K Laser Projector | £281 offRegular Price: £1,279.99 → £998.99- 4K resolution with ALPD laser technology for sharp, lifelike images- 2,450 ISO lumens for bright projection even in daylight- Projection up to 200 inches- Google TV and officially licensed Netflix built in- Low-latency performance suitable for both gaming and filmsShop: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0D1G7JV8N Dangbei Atom – Ultra-Slim Laser Projector | £200.99 offRegular Price: £729.99 → £529.00- Compact design: only 1.87″ thick, 2.82 lbs in weight- 1080p resolution with ALPDlaser and 1200 ISO lumens- Autofocus, auto keystone correction, and obstacle avoidance- Google TV and Netflix integrated- Dual 5W Dolby Audio speakers- Supports Full HD 3D formatsShop: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0CL4G35WJ Dangbei N2 Mini – Compact Netflix-Ready Projector | £40.99 offRegular Price: £199.99 → £159.00- 1080p native resolution- 200 ISO lumens brightness- Autofocus, keystone correction, and obstacle avoidance- Built-in Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video- Lightweight, portable design for small spacesShop: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0DXVKH3PN Dangbei Freedo – Portable Google TV Projector | £64.35 offRegular Price: £429.00 → £364.65- 1080p Full HD resolution- 450 ISO lumens brightness- 165° gimbal stand for flexible projection angles- Google TV with Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube- Portable design for dorms, bedrooms, or outdoor useShop: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0DM635S3N Dangbei Neo – Student-Friendly Projector | £50 offRegular Price: £219.00 → £169.00- 1080p Full HD with HDR10/HLG support- 540 ISO lumens brightness- Projection up to 120 inches- Autofocus and keystone correction- Dual 6W Dolby Audio speakersShop: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0BYZ7GGCZ AvailabilityThe promotion runs on Amazon UK from 20 August to 2 September 2025.About DangbeiDangbei is a leading smart entertainment provider specialising in projectors and other innovative products. With more than 200 million users worldwide, Dangbei delivers high-quality visuals and immersive audio, turning living and workspaces into connected environments. The company also develops software for large screens, offering a wide content library across entertainment, education, health, and productivity.Learn more: https://us.dangbei.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.