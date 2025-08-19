Metter, GA (August 18, 2025) – A Candler County Grand Jury has indicted Paul Thomas Reinberg, age 48, formerly of Metter, GA, for the 2010 murder of Harrison Wayne Olliff, then age 21, of Statesboro, GA.

On December 10, 2010, the Candler County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to assist in a death investigation regarding the discovery of a body in a rural area off Jones Road in Candler County, Georgia. Deputies with the Candler County Sheriff’s Office initially located a vehicle near the scene, which was later identified as belonging to Olliff, who had been reported missing to the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office on November 25, 2010. Olliff’s bodywas later discovered near the vehicle.

Recently, GBI agents obtained new information implicating Reinberg in the homicide of Olliff. Following a thorough review, the GBI and the Middle Georgia Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office determined that the matter should be presented to a Grand Jury. The Candler County Grand Jury returned a true bill of indictment against Reinberg for his alleged involvement in the murder of Olliff.

Reinberg is currently in the custody of the Georgia Department of Corrections on unrelated charges.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Candler County Sheriff’s Office at 912-685-2568 or the GBI Region 5 office at 912-871-1121. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.