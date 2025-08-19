Derby Barracks/Arrest Multiple Charges

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25A5004399

TROOPER: Sgt. Abigail Drew STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 8/15/25 at 1851 hours

LOCATION (specific): Vermont Route 14, Coventry, VT

VEHICLE #1 OPERATOR: Gerald Davignon AGE: 23 SEAT BELT: Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2014 Dodge Ram

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Moderate damage

INJURIES: Minor; non-life threatening

OFFENSE(S):

DUI #3 Violation of Conditions of Release Negligent Operation

VEHICLE #2 OPERATOR: Vipin Valayanad AGE: 47 SEAT BELT: Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Glastonbury, CT

DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2023 Lexus GX

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Moderate damage

INJURIES: None

WEATHER: Clear & Daylight

ROAD COND: Dry, Blacktop

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 8/25/2025, at approximately 1851 hours, Vermont State Police were notified of a two-vehicle crash on Vermont Route 14 in Coventry. Investigation determined vehicle 1, operated by Gerald Davignon, 32 of Barton, was traveling south on Vermont Route 14 when it crossed the center line striking the left side of vehicle 2. Davignon reported not knowing what happened. Davignon reported wearing his seatbelt and advised he was traveling the speed limit. Vehicle 2, operated by Vipin Valayanad was traveling north on Vermont Route 14 on their way to Jay Peak. Valayanad advised he was wearing his seatbelt and traveling approximately 50MPH. Valayanad advised he was unable to avoid the crash due to a guardrail being on the right shoulder.

During the crash investigation, it was determined Davignon was in violation of court ordered conditions. Furthermore, Davignon displayed signs of impairment and was later placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI – Drug. Davignon was processed at the Derby Barracks and issued a citation to appear later for the above listed offense. Davignon was lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility on a violation of probation.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE: 102/8/2025 at 0830 hours

COURT: Orleans Superior Court

LODGED – Northern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes



