Derby Barracks/Arrest Multiple Charges
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25A5004399
TROOPER: Sgt. Abigail Drew STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 8/15/25 at 1851 hours
LOCATION (specific): Vermont Route 14, Coventry, VT
VEHICLE #1 OPERATOR: Gerald Davignon AGE: 23 SEAT BELT: Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT
DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2014 Dodge Ram
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Moderate damage
INJURIES: Minor; non-life threatening
OFFENSE(S):
- DUI #3
- Violation of Conditions of Release
- Negligent Operation
VEHICLE #2 OPERATOR: Vipin Valayanad AGE: 47 SEAT BELT: Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Glastonbury, CT
DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2023 Lexus GX
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Moderate damage
INJURIES: None
WEATHER: Clear & Daylight
ROAD COND: Dry, Blacktop
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 8/25/2025, at approximately 1851 hours, Vermont State Police were notified of a two-vehicle crash on Vermont Route 14 in Coventry. Investigation determined vehicle 1, operated by Gerald Davignon, 32 of Barton, was traveling south on Vermont Route 14 when it crossed the center line striking the left side of vehicle 2. Davignon reported not knowing what happened. Davignon reported wearing his seatbelt and advised he was traveling the speed limit. Vehicle 2, operated by Vipin Valayanad was traveling north on Vermont Route 14 on their way to Jay Peak. Valayanad advised he was wearing his seatbelt and traveling approximately 50MPH. Valayanad advised he was unable to avoid the crash due to a guardrail being on the right shoulder.
During the crash investigation, it was determined Davignon was in violation of court ordered conditions. Furthermore, Davignon displayed signs of impairment and was later placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI – Drug. Davignon was processed at the Derby Barracks and issued a citation to appear later for the above listed offense. Davignon was lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility on a violation of probation.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE: 102/8/2025 at 0830 hours
COURT: Orleans Superior Court
LODGED – Northern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
Sergeant Abigail Drew
Patrol Commander
Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, VT 05829
802-334-8881
