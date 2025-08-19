Derby Barracks/Arrest Multiple Charges

Submit Release
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

                                                                                     

CASE#:  25A5004399                         

 

TROOPER: Sgt. Abigail Drew                       STATION: Derby           

          

CONTACT#: 334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 8/15/25 at 1851 hours

 

LOCATION (specific): Vermont Route 14, Coventry, VT

 

VEHICLE #1 OPERATOR: Gerald Davignon AGE: 23     SEAT BELT: Unknown

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

 

DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2014 Dodge Ram

 

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Moderate damage

 

INJURIES: Minor; non-life threatening

OFFENSE(S): 

  1. DUI #3
  2. Violation of Conditions of Release
  3. Negligent Operation

 

VEHICLE #2 OPERATOR: Vipin Valayanad AGE: 47     SEAT BELT: Yes

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Glastonbury, CT

 

DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2023 Lexus GX

 

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Moderate damage

 

INJURIES: None

 

WEATHER: Clear & Daylight

ROAD COND: Dry, Blacktop

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

            On 8/25/2025, at approximately 1851 hours, Vermont State Police were notified of a two-vehicle crash on Vermont Route 14 in Coventry. Investigation determined vehicle 1, operated by Gerald Davignon, 32 of Barton, was traveling south on Vermont Route 14 when it crossed the center line striking the left side of vehicle 2. Davignon reported not knowing what happened. Davignon reported wearing his seatbelt and advised he was traveling the speed limit. Vehicle 2, operated by Vipin Valayanad was traveling north on Vermont Route 14 on their way to Jay Peak. Valayanad advised he was wearing his seatbelt and traveling approximately 50MPH. Valayanad advised he was unable to avoid the crash due to a guardrail being on the right shoulder.

 

            During the crash investigation, it was determined Davignon was in violation of court ordered conditions. Furthermore, Davignon displayed signs of impairment and was later placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI – Drug. Davignon was processed at the Derby Barracks and issued a citation to appear later for the above listed offense. Davignon was lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility on a violation of probation.

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE: 102/8/2025 at 0830 hours             

COURT: Orleans Superior Court

LODGED – Northern State Correctional Facility        

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes



Sergeant Abigail Drew

Patrol Commander

Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881

