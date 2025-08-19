ShipCargo Ai Expands Affiliate Program, Driving New Income Opportunities in Houston

ShipCargo Auto Transport, Houston, TX

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ShipCargo Ai, a Houston-based auto transport company founded by entrepreneur Kevin Parada, has announced the expansion of its affiliate program, creating new income opportunities for professionals across multiple industries. Affiliates are currently earning $3,000 or more per month by partnering with ShipCargo Ai to promote its nationwide vehicle transport and car shipping services.The ShipCargo Ai affiliate program allows individuals and businesses to generate recurring commissions by referring customers who need auto transport solutions. The program is widely used by car dealership salespeople selling vehicles online, real estate agents assisting out-of-state buyers, influencers, content creators, moving companies, and auto repair shops. Affiliates connect customers to ShipCargo Ai’s instant quote system, which offers door-to-door auto transport, terminal-to-terminal delivery, open and enclosed shipping options, luxury car shipping and AI-powered carrier matching with fraud prevention technology.“Our affiliate program is built for modern professionals who already interact with customers making relocation or purchase decisions,” said Kevin Parada, founder and CEO of ShipCargo Ai. “From car salespeople delivering vehicles to buyers, to real estate agents helping families relocate, affiliates are tapping into existing networks and creating new revenue streams by adding auto transport as a solution.”The program has gained traction quickly because of its simplicity and accessibility. Signing up takes less than 10 minutes, and affiliates receive unique referral codes and marketing resources to begin promoting ShipCargo Ai immediately. Affiliates earn commissions on every customer referral that books through the platform, with top performers reporting monthly earnings exceeding $3,000.By leveraging ShipCargo Ai’s nationwide network of terminals, door-to-door delivery services, and AI-powered logistics technology, affiliates are able to provide trusted solutions to both individual customers and automotive dealerships. The company’s partnership with Highway.com ensures safe carrier verification and protects customers from double-broker fraud, further enhancing trust in the referral process.“ShipCargo Ai was designed to modernize vehicle logistics for the e-commerce era,” added Parada. “By extending that vision to affiliates, we’re helping professionals in related industries create new income streams while ensuring customers get access to fast, safe, and technology-driven auto transport.”The affiliate program reflects ShipCargo Ai’s broader commitment to building partnerships across the automotive, real estate, and influencer economy. With vehicle sales increasingly happening online and more families relocating across states, the need for seamless auto transport continues to grow — making the affiliate opportunity a valuable addition for professionals nationwide.About ShipCargo AiShipCargo Ai is a Houston-based auto transport company transforming vehicle shipping through artificial intelligence. Founded by Kevin Parada, the auto transport platform provides instant quotes, online booking, AI-powered carrier matching, and nationwide car shipping solutions. ShipCargo Ai offers affiliate partnerships to automotive professionals, real estate agents, influencers, and service providers, with affiliates earning commissions by referring customers who need vehicle shipping nationwide.

