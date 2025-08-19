New STEM Audio Book for Children highlights Critical Thinking and Problem Solving Skills

Environmental Eddie Environmental Eddie say's "Remember to Protect-it for Future Generations!" Critical Thinking and Problem-Solving Teamwork to become Smarter!

Inspiring New STEM Audio Book for Children!

This book teaches transferable life skills in a fun and engaging way." — — Dr. Mousumi De, University of Redlands

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MPM Enterprises, LLC is proud to announce the release of its first AUDIO STEM Book for Children, “Welcome to Eddie’s World of Learning and Education – Environmental Eddie Let’s Talk Series: Air Pollution.” The Ultimate Guide to Teach Your Child Critical Thinking and Problem Solving in Just a Few Days!



This engaging educational audiobook is now available for school libraries, public libraries, home, podcasts, steaming services, and mobile devices. Children can learn STEM while being driven to and from school in the comfort of their parents’ car. A meaningful educational experience!

With its captivating story and educational depth, Environmental Eddie encourages kids to care for the Earth and equips them with the knowledge to make a difference.

Created by author Al Chaney, MBA, this vibrant and imaginative book introduces Environmental Eddie, a 10-year-old hero who is determined to fight air pollution after hearing a news report about rising pollution levels in his city. Eddie embarks on a scientific adventure, mentored by Dr. Anna von Smart, and guided by knowledge from a mystical Scroll, as he joins an environmental academy to become a problem-solving environmental protector.



This immersive book incorporates:

•Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM)

•Fantasy, Science Fiction, and Multiverse Elements

•Critical Thinking and Problem-Solving Skills

•NGSS and Common Core Standards Integration

•Interactive features: puzzles, coloring pages, workbook samples, donation templates, afterschool program starter guides, and even a grant proposal sample.

Parents, Teachers, Daycare Centers and Librarians kids need Critical Thinking and Problem-Solving Skills!



ISBN: 979-8-9869638-2-2 (Retail Version)

ISBN: 979-8-9869638-3-9 (Library Version)

“Environmental Eddie assists teachers and parents in teaching children how to reduce air pollution through the use of critical thinking… Al’s book will inspire your soul!”

— James Malinchak, ABC’s Secret Millionaire Star, National Speaker, Bestselling Author

"Environmental Eddie assists teachers, parents, and caregivers in teaching children how to solve air pollution through the use of STEM/STEAM supported critical thinking skills."

— Mary Lou Nayler, PhD., Sacramento State University, Career/Tech Ed. Assistant Professor (Retired) and national Presidential STEM Taskforce



“This book teaches transferable life skills in a fun and engaging way.”

— Dr. Mousumi De, University of Redlands



"Environmental Eddie provides an excellent path to problem solving and insights to creative thinking and learning. It is an excellent tool for students, teachers and parents."

— Virginia Wiggins, M.S.E.E., Georgia Tech, Defense Consultant

About the Author:

Al Chaney, MBA, is a retired Integrated Waste Management Specialist from the California Environmental Protection Agency. He brings decades of environmental expertise, having helped divert thousands of tons of waste from landfills and creating greener campuses across California.

Availability:

The audiobook version is available from the following worldwide distributors to parents, libraries, schools, teachers, childcare centers, and the public.

24symbols / 3Leaf Group / Anyplay / Amazon / Audible / Apple / Audiobooks.com / Audiobooks Now / Axiell / Baker & Taylor / Barnes and Noble / Bibliotheca / Bokus Play / Bookmate / Books-A-Million / Chirp / Cliq / CNPeReading Audio / Downpour / Everand (Scribd) / Findaway Audio / Follett / Gardner Audio / Google Play / hoopla / Instaread / Kobo / Libro.FM / My Audiobook Library / Nextory / NOOK Audiobooks / Odilo / Overdrive / PublishDrive / Radish / Spotify (Legacy) / Storytel / TuneIn / Ulverscroft / Walmart / Wheelers



Print and eBook companion versions are available from: Amazon

🔗 Order here on Amazon www.amazon.com/dp/B0D9WZC5JW?

Parents, Teachers, and Librarians our children need Critical Thinking and Problem-Solving Skills for the challenges of today and tomorrow.

Give them the advantage they need to succeed!

Welcome to Eddie's World of Learning and Education

