Maverick Launches Mobile Builder’s Risk Insurance Marketplace, Allowing Builders to Buy Critical Coverage On-the-Go

Maverick's builder's risk marketplace enables homebuilders to quote, bind, and receive proof of insurance in minutes, from their mobile device.

FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maverick, a risk management company selling insurance and warranties to homebuilders, announced the launch of its mobile Builder’s Risk marketplace. The platform enables homebuilders to quote, bind, and receive proof of builder's risk insurance in minutes, whether they’re on the job site or in their office.Available through Maverick's platform, the new mobile experience eliminates delays that have long plagued the construction industry by putting full coverage access directly in the hands of builders.“We know a lot of builders aren’t behind a desk, so we’re rebuilding our processes to meet them where they are. With this launch, our builders will be able to pull their phone out and quote, pay, bind, sign, and have their proof of builder’s risk coverage in a matter of minutes,” said Cabell Brown, President at Maverick.Historically, obtaining builder’s risk insurance has required navigating multiple calls, emails, and third parties — often taking hours or days to secure a quote or Certificate of Insurance. This results in costly project delays, compliance risks, and unnecessary administrative work for both builders and their teams.Mike Gagnon, Vice President of Sales at Maverick, adds, “As a homebuilder, I know firsthand how frustrating it is to wait days for coverage while a jobsite is ready to move. That delay slows down everything. This mobile marketplace for builder’s risk changes that by putting the power back in the builder’s hands. You can quote, bind, and get your certificate from your truck or your trailer in minutes. That’s the kind of tool builders deserve.”Maverick’s mobile solution addresses these challenges head-on, giving builders full control over the builder’s risk coverage process from anywhere. With the new mobile Builder’s Risk Marketplace, users can:• Get real-time quotes from top carriers with one application• Bind, pay, and sign their policy• Download their Certificate of Insurance• Manage endorsements, updates and policy changes as neededWhat previously took builders hours or days to complete now happens in minutes from their mobile device.“Our goal has always been to remove friction for builders. Giving them the ability to quote and bind Builder’s Risk coverage from their phone, on their timeline, means faster closings, fewer delays, and a better experience from day one. It’s a win for builders, their teams, and the homeowners they serve,” said Jessica Hauss, Vice President of Agency Operations at Maverick. “This isn’t just a convenience — it’s a competitive advantage.”The mobile Builder’s Risk Marketplace is the latest innovation delivered through Maverick’s Beacon platform and follows the release of tools like AI Warranty Assistant and the Subcontractor Compliance Hub.Builders can visit https://www.maverick-risk.com/solutions/builders-risk-insurance to learn more, or sign in to the Maverick portal to use the tool.About MaverickMaverick is a modern risk management partner built for the business of homebuilding. Founded by builders in 1989, Maverick offers insurance, warranties, and risk management advisory solutions that help homebuilders protect their profits. Through its platform and field-tested tools, Maverick empowers builders of all sizes to reduce their risk and get back to building. Learn more at www.maverick-risk.com

