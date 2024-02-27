Maverick Launches Subcontractor Compliance Hub to Revolutionize Construction Risk Management
ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a move set to transform how home builders navigate the complexities of subcontractor compliance, Maverick introduces its groundbreaking Subcontractor Compliance Hub, integrated within the Beacon® operating system. This innovative AI-powered software solution streamlines the verification process for subcontractor certificates of insurance, mitigating risk in the construction industry and reducing manual efforts by 90%.
Designed to address the challenges faced by General Contractors (GCs) in managing subcontractor compliance, Maverick's Subcontractor Compliance Hub offers a centralized risk management dashboard, providing real-time insights into Certificate of Insurance (COI) and subcontractor contract statuses. With automated requests for missing, expired, or renewal insurance documents, builders can now put subcontractor compliance on autopilot, closing significant risk gaps and reducing administrative burdens.
The Subcontractor Compliance Hub marks a significant milestone in Maverick's commitment to empowering home builders with cutting-edge technology. By eliminating manual paperwork through embedded DocuSign capability and providing proactive risk management tools, Maverick enables builders to enhance compliance, prevent potential increases in insurance premiums, and ensure optimal protection for all stakeholders.
For further information or to request a demo, contact Maverick's sales team at sales@maverickbuilders.com or by phone at 727-308-2179.
# # #
About Maverick
Maverick helps home builders protect, manage, and simplify their business with comprehensive risk management and workforce solutions. The company is dedicated to providing builders with warranty and insurance coverage, workforce solutions, and sustainable building programs. All of these offerings are designed to empower home builders to focus on their construction business while Maverick helps them navigate the complexities of modern risk management. Learn more at www.maverickbuidlers.com.
Scott Franco
Designed to address the challenges faced by General Contractors (GCs) in managing subcontractor compliance, Maverick's Subcontractor Compliance Hub offers a centralized risk management dashboard, providing real-time insights into Certificate of Insurance (COI) and subcontractor contract statuses. With automated requests for missing, expired, or renewal insurance documents, builders can now put subcontractor compliance on autopilot, closing significant risk gaps and reducing administrative burdens.
The Subcontractor Compliance Hub marks a significant milestone in Maverick's commitment to empowering home builders with cutting-edge technology. By eliminating manual paperwork through embedded DocuSign capability and providing proactive risk management tools, Maverick enables builders to enhance compliance, prevent potential increases in insurance premiums, and ensure optimal protection for all stakeholders.
For further information or to request a demo, contact Maverick's sales team at sales@maverickbuilders.com or by phone at 727-308-2179.
# # #
About Maverick
Maverick helps home builders protect, manage, and simplify their business with comprehensive risk management and workforce solutions. The company is dedicated to providing builders with warranty and insurance coverage, workforce solutions, and sustainable building programs. All of these offerings are designed to empower home builders to focus on their construction business while Maverick helps them navigate the complexities of modern risk management. Learn more at www.maverickbuidlers.com.
Scott Franco
Maverick
+1 6153902540
sfranco@maverickbuilders.com