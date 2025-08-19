State Emergency Management Officials Prepare for Hurricane Erin

State emergency management officials are preparing for the impacts from Hurricane Erin along the North Carolina coast. Since forecasts have signaled a possible impact to the Outer Banks beginning as early as Tuesday, the State Emergency Response Team has held coordination calls with state and local agencies to determine possible impacts and to respond as needed. NC Emergency Management’s team of meteorologist are in close contact with the National Hurricane Center with regular updates being assessed for possible impacts to North Carolina and the State Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, as well as the Eastern Regional Coordination Center are staffed and monitoring the situation.

“The State Emergency Response Team is poised and ready to respond to any needs from our local communities this week” said North Carolina Emergency Management Director Will Ray. “As forecasted impacts become clearer, we will plan for the pre-positioning of any necessary resources for rapid deployment along our coast. In the meantime, all visitors and residents along the coast should follow the instructions of local emergency management officials to keep you and your family safe,” he added.

With current forecasts showing the potential for tropical storm force winds, dangerous surf with waves of 15-20 feet, inundation to roadways and neighborhoods, and rip current along the Outer Banks, local emergency management officials in Dare and Hyde County announced evacuation orders this weekend.

Hyde County has enacted a local State of Emergency for Ocracoke Island. A mandatory evacuation order was issued for visitors Sunday night starting at 8pm (8/17/25) and for residents beginning at 6am on Tuesday (8/19/25).

Dare County has declared a local State of Emergency and has implemented a mandatory evacuation for Hatteras Island, which includes the communities of Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo, Avon, Buxton, Frisco, and Hatteras. Visitors began evacuating this morning (8/18/25). Residents must evacuate beginning at 8am on Tuesday (8/19/25).

Now is the time to begin final preparations along the coast. North Carolinians should:

Be Informed- follow reputable sources of information like the National Weather Service, local media, and your local emergency management agency. Have a disaster kit, if you are evacuating, take your disaster kit with you, along with your go-bag of important documents, cash, prescriptions, phone chargers, and insurance policies. Have a plan- if you live in potentially impacted areas, follow the instructions of local officials to protect you and your family. Do not drive through flood waters. We have seen too many cases of lives lost due to driving into flooded roadways. Turn around! Don’t Drown! For the most up-to-date roadway information, visit DriveNC.gov. If you live in a coastal county, you should Know Your Zone and follow evacuation orders.

Visit ReadyNC.Gov/Erin for more information from the State Emergency Response Team.

