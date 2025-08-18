The Watch: VHA’s essential eyes and ears during emergencies

The Watch is a small team of emergency managers at the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) who stand guard around the clock to ensure continuous care for Veterans during emergencies. This team maintains constant vigilance across VA’s extensive health care system, acting as the link between on-the-ground events and VA leadership.

Constant awareness and quick response

The VHA Watch, staffed by specialists in emergency management, monitors various data sources, from weather alerts to law enforcement briefings. In cases of power outages, natural disasters or cyberattacks, they promptly inform VA leaders and initiate coordination efforts. Their goal is to keep Veterans and VA staff safe by ensuring timely communication and response to incidents.

Impactful and unseen

In 2024, VHA Watch monitored thousands of incidents, from hurricanes and flooding to wildfires and cyber intrusions, releasing over 2,300 reports. They also support disaster exercises and deliver intelligence briefings to help VHA leaders anticipate potential disruptions.

Unified information and support

VHA Watch provides situational awareness to safeguard Veterans’ health and safety and ensure field teams have the necessary support. As VA expands, the Watch remains a quiet yet crucial part of emergency response, allowing health care providers to focus on their work safely.

Always ready

“The most important thing we can do is give providers the time and space to do their jobs safely. That’s why we watch,” said Doug Carroll, VHA Watch supervisor. VHA Watch continues to stand ready, operating behind the scenes but at the heart of VA’s preparedness and response infrastructure.