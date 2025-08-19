Life Services Alternatives Hosts Sixth Annual Run Home Event

LSA Expands Annual Fundraiser Into a Community Celebration with Race and Resource Fair

CAMPBELL, CA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Life Services Alternatives (LSA), a nonprofit serving adults with developmental disabilities in Santa Clara County for over 20 years, is excited to announce its 6th Annual Run Home event, returning this year as both a fundraiser and a community celebration. Our annual event now includes a free community resource fair open to all!Run Home 2025 will take place on Saturday, September 6, 2025, at Vasona Park in Los Gatos, CA, with the race beginning at 9:00 AM. Participants can register to walk or run in a 5k or 10k and will receive a commemorative t-shirt and medal.This year, LSA is expanding the event’s impact by creating a more community-focused experience. In addition to the race, attendees can explore a resource fair featuring local nonprofits, service providers, and organizations that support adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) and their families. The resource fair is free and open to the public, making Run Home not only a fundraiser but also a day of connection, awareness, and community building.To register or donate, visit https://lsahomes.org/events/lsas-run-home-2025. LSA’s Run Home is generously sponsored by The Child Who Never Knew by Madhu Ranganathan, Kirkorian Family Foundation, Jewish Silicon Valley, Palo Alto Mind Body, South Bay Paints, Destination: Home, Bob & Renee Marshalla, Walter & Tina Underwood, Allison Lee Condit Foundation - Ross & Susan Condit, Ada’s Cafe, Mark and Amy Milani, Saratoga Springs, Morgan Autism Center, The Club at Los Gatos, Gilfix and La Poll Associates LLP, and Hope Services.About Life Services AlternativesLife Services Alternatives (LSA) was founded by parents who had a dream of creating inclusive homes for their adult children with special needs. Since 2002, LSA has grown to operate 16 homes and a day program, providing lifelong support for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities throughout Santa Clara County. LSA’s mission is rooted in the belief that everyone deserves the chance to thrive in a home and community where they are valued, supported, and empowered to live life to the fullest.###For media inquiries, contact Hadiyah Fain at hfain@lsahomes.org or 408-791-2584 ext. 1015

