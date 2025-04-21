Bay Area Nonprofit Marks 23 Years of Serving the I/DD Community with Expansion into Morgan Hill

For over 20 years, LSA has proudly served the I/DD community in Santa Clara County—growing stronger and more connected every year

CAMPBELL, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Life Services Alternatives (LSA), a nonprofit dedicated to providing exceptional care to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, is celebrating over two decades of service in Santa Clara County. Founded 23 years ago by a group of determined parents seeking community-based living options for their children, LSA has since built a network of warm, non-institutional homes where community members can live life on their own terms. Since opening its first three homes in 2004, LSA has steadily expanded to meet the growing need for high-quality, community-based housing. In 2013, it further extended its support by launching the Community Integration Training Program, which empowers adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities to gain greater independence through life and work skills.In recent years, LSA has remained committed to its goal of opening one new home per year, even in the face of pandemic-related disruptions. In 2020, the organization opened two homes—including its first in Morgan Hill—and in 2021, it added a culturally inclusive home that honors Jewish traditions. Now, in 2025, LSA is proud to celebrate a major milestone: the official opening of its 16th home, located once again in Morgan Hill. This brand-new home is now ready to welcome new community members, expanding access to safe, accessible housing for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the South Bay.While many residential care homes across California have closed due to staffing shortages and underfunding, LSA has remained steadfast in its mission. “We mark 23 years of service, our commitment to creating lifelong homes for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities has never been stronger, ” said Dana Hooper, Executive Director of Life Services Alternatives. “This milestone reflects the incredible dedication of our team and the unwavering support of our community- together, we’re creating more than homes; we’re changing lives.”To commemorate its growth and community impact, LSA will host its annual fundraiser, Home is Where the Heart Is, on May 3rd, 2025, at the Campbell Community Center from 4 to 7 PM. The celebration will feature performances by American Idol finalist James Durbin, comedian Regina Stoops, and The Dream Achievers Band. To register for the event, visit lsahomes.org/supportlsa2025LSA’s 2025 Home is Where the Heart Is event is made possible thanks to the generous support of sponsors, including The Allison Lee Condit Foundation, Tina and Walter Underwood, Bob and Renee Marshalla, Jill and Christopher Escher, Val and Carolyn Dixon, Bill Gianni, and Saratoga Springs.About Life Services AlternativesLife Services Alternatives (LSA) was founded by parents who had a dream of establishing homes for their adult children with developmental disabilities. In 2002, LSA began a journey to establish quality homes and nurturing services so that adults with developmental disabilities, including those with enduring medical needs, could receive lifelong support while living in their community. LSA believes all people with developmental disabilities have the right to live life to the fullest in our community. Twenty-four hours a day, we care for and support adults in neighborhood homes in Santa Clara County. Through personalized programs focused on skill-building, we make a difference in the quality of our residents’ lives, enabling them to reach their true potential.###For media inquiries, contact Hadiyah Fain at hfain@lsahomes.org or 408-791-2584 ext. 1015

