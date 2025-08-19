Ory Corp and netID Enable Federated Credential Management (FedCM) and multi-IdP for Axel Springer

Users of Axel Springer’s German news media brands BILD and WELT benefit from a new era of user-friendly, privacy-first authentication

This new authentication standard and our approach to working with multiple IdPs like netID allow us to offer better login services to our consumers to strengthen our direct relationship.” — Robert Blanck, CPO Advertising for Axel Springer National Media & Tech GmbH

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ory Corp., the modern choice for Customer Identity and Access Management (c/IAM), announced today that the transatlantic media company Axel Springer is modernizing authentication by deploying Federated Credential Management (FedCM) to their German news media sites BILD and WELT to provide readers with enhanced privacy, security and convenience, while also providing benefits to the publishers. Initial results show an up to 10x increase in daily registrations“This new authentication standard and our approach to working with multiple IdPs like netID allow us to offer better frictionless login services to our consumers to strengthen our direct relationship." said Robert Blanck, CPO Advertising for Axel Springer National Media & Tech GmbH & Co. “It would be great to see this standard supported in additional browsers like Firefox and Safari. There are still open publisher requirements and controls, browsers should support to attract more publishers.”“The netID advantage is that user privacy and data control lie entirely and exclusively with the user. This has always been the case and is the core of ourbusiness. Consequently, we have been very pleased with the progress surrounding FedCM as a rational subsequent stage within this philosophy. With 40 million accounts covering roughly 60% of the German online population, netID, FedCM, and Axel Springer have similar privacy, security, and convenience goals and Ory is enabling execution of these ideals at scale.” said Daniel Dagehus, Chief Product & Technology Officer at European netID Foundation.For more than two decades, organizations built their authentication and tracking systems around cookies, considering them to be a permanent fixture. The privacy revolution changed that: Safari blocked third-party cookies in 2017, Firefox in 2019, and Chrome's announcement of their phase-out sent shockwaves through the industry. FedCM started out of Google’s Privacy Sandbox initiative and is a modern, W3C supported standard for cookie-less authentication that allows users in-browser authentication to websites and aims to provide a more secure and privacy-preserving way to log into third-party services."As the first major publisher to adopt FedCM, Axel Springer is once again leading the way in improving the digital media ecosystem with superior privacy, security, and user convenience compared to cookies or social sign-ins.," said Ory Corp. CEO Jeff Kukowski. “FedCM represents the future of federated identity, and organizations have a choice: lead the transition or play catch-up later. Early adopters will be well-positioned as browser support expands and user expectations evolve.”To learn more about the FedCM standard, take it for a test drive, or hear how enterprises are enabling millions of users, visit http://www.ory.sh/fedcm About Ory CorpWith tens of thousands of active projects, and trillions of identities managed across its open-source and managed environments, Ory is on a mission to redefine what it means to secure digital identities (customers, employees, partners, machines, and agents). Ory provides a modern and modular approach to c/IAM programs that provides unmatched scale, user experience, and deployment flexibility. From open-source to self-managed but supported enterprise licenses, to a fully managed and compliant global service, our composable architecture allows organizations to easily customize experiences for their users.ContactPress@ory.shAbout Axel SpringerAxel Springer SE is a family-owned, transatlantic media company with locations in Berlin and New York. Our goal is to shape the future of journalism in the free world because we believe a free and informed society is essential to a functioning democracy.With over 10,000 employees, Axel Springer operates in more than 25 countries. Our media brands, including BILD, BUSINESS INSIDER, MORNING BREW, POLITICO, and WELT, are at the heart of our business. Our portfolio also includes the marketing companies Awin, Bonial, and Idealo, as well as the digital market research institute Emarketer.About netIDThe European netID Foundation (EnID) was founded in March 2018 by Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, ProSiebenSat.1 and United Internet. Its aim is to establish the netID Single Sign-on as a European alternative to US providers. With netID, users can organize their privacy settings for digital services transparently and in compliance with data protection regulations. To this end, the foundation has developed an open standard that enables users from all sectors to access all internet services of partners of the European netID Foundation with the same login. Right from the start which focuses on the initial core market Germany, 40 million accounts covering roughly about 60% of the Germany online population are ready to be used.

