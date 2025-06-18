Ory and Skyfire Partner to Enable Standards-Based Identity, Payments, and Access for Autonomous AI Agents

AI agents can now onboard, authenticate, and transact just like humans—within the frameworks enterprises already trust.” — Jeff Kukowski, CEO, Ory Corp

SAN FRANCISCO, AND SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ory , the modern choice for customer identity and access management (CIAM), and Skyfire , the AI agent payment and identity company, today announced a landmark partnership to bring compliant authentication, identity, and payment capabilities to AI agents, leveraging the same open standards that power today’s internet interactions.This collaboration enables AI agents to programmatically create accounts, verify identity, and complete payments using Skyfire, all within established OAuth2 and OpenID Connect (OIDC) protocols powered by Ory. By building on existing standards, this integration ensures that developers can work with AI agents without adding complexity to their identity infrastructure or compromising on security and compliance.“This is a breakthrough that addresses identity security and scale from day one,” said Jeff Kukowski, CEO of Ory. “AI agents can now onboard, authenticate, and transact just like humans—within the frameworks enterprises already trust. When you're talking about potentially millions of AI agents conducting billions of transactions, you need infrastructure built on proven solutions. Skyfire brings verified identity and payments to agents; Ory provides the authentication and authorization infrastructure that enables agents to transact safely and securely. Together, we’re building the bridge to agent-native applications.”With this integration:- AI agents can create accounts on the fly via API or MCP (Model Context Protocol) servers, which act as agent storefronts, selecting services, verifying KYA (Know Your Address) identity, and making payments autonomously via Skyfire.- Enterprises using Ory can now accept AI agents as verified, paying users without altering their identity or access infrastructure.- Ory’s permissions ensure each transaction, by human or agent, is compliant, auditable, and enforceable using relationship-based access control and fine-grained authorization.“As AI agents shift from being passive scripts to autonomous economic participants, they need modern infrastructure that mirrors how humans access the internet,” said Amir Sarhangi, CEO of Skyfire. “The software developers, agentic AI companies, and tool makers that are innovating this space need that infrastructure, and this partnership with Ory makes it possible—securely, programmatically, and without reinventing the web.”The joint solution is set to power the next wave of AI-native marketplaces, agent ecosystems, and developer tools, where verified agents can discover tools via MCP, create accounts, and transact through a seamless identity and access layer.The integrated offering will be available to developers and enterprises later this year.For more information, visit www.ory.sh and www.skyfire.xyz About Ory CorpWith tens of thousands of active projects, and trillions of identities managed across its open-source and managed environments, Ory is on a mission to redefine what it means to secure digital identities (Customers, Employees, Partners, machines, and AI agents). Our IAM/CIAM solutions are designed to empower businesses with the tools they need to protect their users, services, and things, and maintain compliance. Ory provides a modern and modular approach to IAM programs that provides unmatched scale, UX, and deployment flexibility. From free, open source to self-managed and supported enterprise licenses to a fully managed and compliant global service.About SkyfireThe financial stack for the AI economy. Skyfire provides AI Agents with an instant, global, and open payment system for fully autonomous transactions across AI Agents, LLMs, data platforms, service providers, and other goods and services. The Skyfire payment network also unlocks the world’s fastest-growing consumer segment, AI Agents, for providers of LLMs, data, and services. From data analysis and content creation to complex problem-solving and decision-making, AI agents empowered by Skyfire will be able to tap into a vast ecosystem of digital services without human oversight.ContactsPress@Ory.shKevin Brown, Be Good PR, skyfire@begood.pr

