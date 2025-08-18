Tiny Toes Castle Ltd. Honoured as 2025 Canadian Choice Award Winner for Childcare Centre

Red Deer-based childcare provider recognized for nurturing environments and exceptional care

RED DEER, ALBERTA, CANADA, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tiny Toes Castle Ltd. , a trusted name in early childhood education and care in Red Deer, proudly announces it has been awarded the 2025 Canadian Choice Award in the category of Childcare Centre. This accolade highlights the centre’s unwavering commitment to fostering safe, supportive, and engaging learning environments for children and families.Tiny Toes Castle Ltd. is dedicated to providing high-quality childcare programs that support the growth, development, and well-being of each child. Their nurturing staff, educational curriculum, and family-centred approach have made them a cornerstone of the Red Deer community.As the Canadian Choice Award continues to recognize excellence in local businesses, public nominations for the 2026 Canadian Choice Award will open on August 19, inviting families and community members to celebrate other outstanding service providers making a difference.About Tiny Toes Castle Ltd.Located in Red Deer, Alberta, Tiny Toes Castle Ltd. offers comprehensive childcare services with a focus on early childhood development, creativity, and individualized care. Their experienced educators and welcoming facilities create a home-away-from-home atmosphere where children thrive and families feel supported.

