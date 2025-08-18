Under the Stump Named 2025 Canadian Choice Award Winner for Excellence in Cultural Tourism and Storytelling

Rocky Harbour-Based Experience Celebrated Nationally for Its Impact, Innovation, and Authentic Connection to Place

This recognition means the world—not just for us, but for the community and the stories we share.” — Trina Reid, Managing Director of Under the Stump

ROCKY HARBOUR, NEWFOUNDLAND, CANADA, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Under the Stump , a one-of-a-kind cultural tourism experience rooted in the rich heritage of Newfoundland and Labrador, has been named a 2025 Canadian Choice Award Winner, recognized for its immersive storytelling, deep community connection, and unforgettable guest experiences.Founded in the heart of Gros Morne National Park, Under the Stump offers both guided walking tours and remote ATV-guided cultural experiences showcasing Newfoundland traditions and Indigenous culture. These experiences are designed to give everyone—regardless of ability—the opportunity to engage in incredible adventures. The business’s main focus is Accessibility and Inclusion, operating on the belief that it’s about your abilities, not your disabilities. All experiences are intentionally built to be for everyone.In addition to unforgettable tours, Under the Stump is committed to creating employment opportunities for individuals with challenges, offering them a place to engage meaningfully, feel purposeful, and contribute to the community.Guests are invited not only to explore the land but to understand the spirit and resilience of the people who have called it home for generations. Through a blend of natural beauty, local history, and personal storytelling, visitors from around the world leave with a deeper appreciation for Newfoundland and Labrador’s culture and traditions.“Being a Canadian Choice Award winner has sparked interest across the province and the country, and I’m sure it will keep going. It blew my mind, and it’s just an incredible feeling,” said Trina Reid, Managing Director of Under the Stump. “This recognition means the world—not just for us, but for the community and the stories we share.”Presented annually, the Canadian Choice Award celebrates outstanding Canadian businesses that lead with passion, integrity, and local impact. Under the Stump exemplifies these values, offering more than just a tour—it’s a transformative experience that leaves a lasting impression on every guest.Nominations for the 2026 Canadian Choice Award will officially open on August 19, giving Canadians across the country an opportunity to honour businesses that make a real difference in their communities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.