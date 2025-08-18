Pho 90 Wins 2025 Canadian Choice Award for Vietnamese Restaurant Excellence

Toronto gem recognized for authentic cuisine and unmatched hospitality

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pho 90 is thrilled to announce it has been named the 2025 Canadian Choice Award winner in the category of Vietnamese Restaurant. Located in the heart of Toronto on Queen West and Stockyard Village, Pho 90 stands out for delivering authentic Vietnamese flavours with warmth, creativity, and community spirit.Since opening, Pho 90 has captivated diners with its masterfully crafted pho, signature broken rice dishes, flavorful banh mì, and inventive house specials rooted in Vietnam’s deep culinary traditions. The restaurant’s inviting atmosphere—complete with modern decor, vegetarian and vegan options, and attentive service—has earned glowing reviews from food critics and local patrons alike.This award reflects not only Pho 90’s culinary achievements but also the trust and support of the community. In keeping with the Canadian Choice Award’s mission of recognizing popular local businesses, it’s worth noting that public nominations for the 2026 Canadian Choice Award will open on August 19, offering another opportunity for food lovers nationwide to uplift the spots they cherish.About Pho 90Pho 90 is an independent Vietnamese restaurant serving Toronto since 2018. With two well-loved locations—Stockyard Village Plaza and Queen West—it’s known for delivering a balance of tradition and innovation in every dish. The menu celebrates regional specialties—from Hue-style bun bo hue to Saigon-style broken rice—while offering inclusive vegetarian and vegan selections. Always committed to quality, Pho 90 is a space where taste, hospitality, and community come together.

