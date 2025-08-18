'Very Unclear,' Justices Leave Court-Watchers Guessing Over Emergency Orders. Maybe That's by Design

(Subscription required) Thursday's denial came three years after the court issued a similar unexplained order granting the Silicon Valley giants' 2022 request to block social media regulations passed by Texas. The order is yet another example of the lack of clarity surrounding the high court's emergency docket.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.