Silver Collection Apartments in Huntersville, NC Unveil Renovated Dog Park and Pet-Friendly Amenities

Maggie at the newly resurfaced dog park at Silver Collection at Waterford Silver Collection at Waterford in Huntersville, NC showcases updated apartment homes for enhanced modern living.

Silver Collection elevates upscale, resort-living with pet-friendly amenities, including Silver Collection at Waterford’s newly renovated dog park

We believe in creating a lifestyle that blends high-end living with genuine connection. From pet spas to social events, we’ve curated a resort-living experience that makes residents feel at home.” — Tim Bostrom, VP of Multifamily at Silver Companies.

HUNTERSVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For pet lovers seeking a luxury lifestyle in the Charlotte metro area, Silver Collection at The Park and Silver Collection at Waterford resort-style, luxury communities offer more than just beautiful living spaces—they provide a vibrant, pet-inclusive community where both residents and their furry companions feel truly at home.Located in the heart of Huntersville, NC, the apartment communities are redefining pet-friendly apartment living through thoughtful design, upscale amenities, and an active social calendar curated by an on-site entertainment director. At Silver Collection at Waterford, the recently renovated dog park takes center stage, giving four-legged residents an expanded space to run, play, and socialize—further enhancing the communities’ commitment to delivering a true resort-style experience for pets and their owners alike.Top 3 Pet-Friendly Amenities at Silver Collection1. Full-Service Pet Spa: No more messy bathrooms or cold trips to the groomer—Silver Collection at The Park features a modern pet spa with elevated wash stations and grooming areas, making it easy to keep your pets looking and feeling their best.2. Private Off-Leash Dog Park: Let your pet burn off energy in the communities’ fenced-in, on-site dog park. With open space for play and seating areas for owners, it's a secure and social spot designed for active dogs and their humans.3. Pet-Centric Events and Giveaways: With a full calendar of resident-focused activities, Silver Collection communities regularly hosts pet-friendly events—including themed giveaways, holiday costume contests, and casual "yappy hour" socials where both pets and owners can mingle.A Lifestyle Built on Connection, Celebration & CommunitySilver Collection isn’t just pet-friendly, it’s people-friendly, too. The communities are known for their resort-style living approach featuring free daily breakfast, the Silverized Guarantee checklist that ensures that each unit goes through more than 100 inspection points prior to move in, and resident events such as bingo nights, poolside socials, fitness classes, game nights, and more, all designed to foster relationships and a sense of belonging.“At Silver Collection, we believe in creating a lifestyle that blends high-end living with genuine connection—for people and their pets,” said Tim Bostrom, VP of Multifamily at Silver Companies. “From pet spas to social events, we’ve curated a living experience that makes every resident feel at home.”Tour Today and Discover Your Pet’s Favorite Place to LiveWith spacious floor plans , renovated interiors, and proximity to Lake Norman, Birkdale Village, and North Charlotte’s top employers, Silver Collection’s luxury apartments are ideal for professionals, families, and pet lovers alike.Explore more at www.silvercollection.com/north-carolina ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.