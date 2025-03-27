Silver Companies Breaks Ground on Silver Collection at Saxony, Bringing Luxury Apartment Living to Fishers, IN

Silver Companies breaks ground on Silver Collection at Saxony, a 362-unit luxury apartment homes community in Fishers, IN that blends sophisticated design, resort-style amenities, and high-end living. Silver Collection at Saxony logo

Silver Companies announced the groundbreaking of Silver Collection at Saxony, a premier luxury apartment community in Fishers, Indiana.

With Silver Collection at Saxony, we are honored to extend our tradition of delivering exceptional residential experiences, now spanning Virginia, North Carolina, and Indiana.” — Spencer Silver, President at Silver Companies

FISHERS, IN, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Silver Companies , a trusted national leader in real estate investment and development since 1941, today announced the groundbreaking of Silver Collection at Saxony, a premier luxury apartment community in Fishers, Indiana.This milestone marks the construction of the first Silver Collection community in the state, bringing the developer’s signature blend of sophisticated design, resort-style amenities, and high-end living to one of the most desirable residential areas in Hamilton County.Located at 13450 Dockside Drive, Silver Collection at Saxony is set to redefine luxury apartments in Fishers with an unmatched array of high-end amenities in a collection of 362 homes. The community will feature an expansive clubhouse, the perfect gathering space, complete with a state-of-the-art fitness center and thoughtfully curated amenity spaces. Residents will enjoy a resort-style pool, offering a serene escape for relaxation and social engagement. Every detail of the community is thoroughly crafted to enhance the modern apartment living experience.“At Silver Companies, our legacy is built on integrity, service excellence, and an unwavering commitment to creating communities that enhance lives,” said Spencer Silver, President at Silver Companies. “With Silver Collection at Saxony, we are honored to extend our tradition of delivering exceptional residential experiences, now spanning Virginia, North Carolina, and Indiana. Fishers’ strong sense of community, thriving economy, and outstanding quality of life align perfectly with the Silver standard of living.”The community will be managed by Silver Property Management, a dedicated division of Silver Companies that exclusively operates Silver-owned luxury apartment communities. This specialized approach ensures the highest level of care, maintenance, and premium services for residents.Silver Collection at Saxony will offer a range of modern floor plans, designer finishes, and spacious layouts to cater to diverse lifestyles.Nestled in the vibrant Saxony district of Fishers, residents will enjoy easy access to top-rated dining, shopping, entertainment, parks, and major employment hubs, making it the perfect place to call home.For more information about Silver Collection at Saxony, visit www.silvercollection.com ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.