Enhanced Passenger Processing Launches at HNL

Posted on Aug 18, 2025

HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of Enhanced Passenger Processing (EPP) at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL). EPP is designed to streamline the passenger arrival experience and improve airport efficiency, marking a significant milestone in HDOT’s commitment to providing seamless and secure travel for all passengers.

In partnership with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), HNL will welcome U.S. citizens entering the United States on selected flights starting on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, through the EPP initiative. EPP involves photographing travelers using auto capture technology to provide a complete assessment (biometric confirmation, eligibility, enforcement) as they approach a CBP officer. EPP is designed to increase CBP operational efficiency while enhancing the traveler experience and building toward a truly seamless journey. The process allows CBP to focus on the traveler and reduce the burden of administrative tasks. EPP will be available to U.S. citizens, with no enrollment required. Any passenger who does not want to participate in the EPP process should notify a CBP officer to opt out and go through the standard manual entry process.

HNL joins 14 other airports that currently offer EPP, including Orlando International Airport, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, Denver International Airport, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Chicago O’Hare International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Dublin Airport, Montréal-Pierre Elliot Trudeau International Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, and Nashville International Airport.

In February 2025, Governor Josh Green, M.D., and Japan’s Consul General Yoshinori Kodama signed an action plan to boost Japanese tourism to Hawai‘i, expanding the VIP entry program to include school groups and promoting easier entry options like Mobile Passport Control and Global Entry. Since signing the agreement, under Governor Green’s leadership, HDOT has embarked on several biometric and technology-driven initiatives designed to welcome more travelers to Hawai‘i and enhance the passenger experience for all travelers:

Expanded use of Mobile Passport Control including new versions in Japanese and Korean language.

Expansion of Global Entry Program to include Japan’s formal entrance.

Launch of Enhanced Passenger Processing at HNL in August.

“Hawai‘i is well-known for its unmatched welcoming of travelers to our islands and we take pride in that,” said Governor Green. “Enhanced Passenger Processing (EPP) has reduced wait times for U.S. citizens by an average 25% and reduced processing time by 74%. EPP, together with other initiatives, will deliver a best-in-class, seamless experience for travelers, including residents and visitors.”

“Daniel K. Inouye International Airport continues to be a vital gateway for travelers from across the globe and we are thrilled to enhance the airport experience for all passengers,” said Hawai‘i Department of Transportation Director Ed Sniffen. “This new system supports our continuing efforts to modernize our airports statewide and ensure that they are efficient, enjoyable and prepared for the travel demands of the future.”

