Puʻunēnē Avenue night closures to switch over traffic signals

KAHULUI, Hawaiʻi – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) is notifying road users that all lanes on Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) will be closed nightly from 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 11 to 4:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 13. The closure affects lanes between Wākea Avenue and Kūihelani Highway (Route 380).

Contractors will be programming new traffic signals and removing the old traffic signal poles. The night work is being conducted to minimize disruption to daytime traffic and ensure the safety of road users and workers when the old poles are being removed. As the installation of the new poles was completed earlier this week, the programing of the signals has been expedited to Wednesday, Feb. 11.

During the work, those wanting to travel to Kahului from Maui Veterans Highway (Route 311) will need to detour by making a right turn heading east onto Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho Way (Route 3800), then turn left onto Dairy Road, as there will be a roadblock at the Maui Veterans Highway and Puʻunēnē Avenue intersection.

Those wanting to travel to Wailuku from Maui Veterans Highway may turn left and head west onto Kūihelani Highway. Maui Lani Parkway off of Kūihelani Highway will take highway users into Wailuku and will offer another route to Kahului.

Construction barriers will be established at the right turn onto Puʻunēnē Avenue from Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho Way, as well as at the left-turn lane heading onto Puʻunēnē Avenue from Kūihelani Highway, to enable the work to proceed safely. Additionally, there will be no right turns from West Papa Avenue onto Puʻunēnē Avenue; and no left turns from East Papa Avenue onto Puʻunēnē Avenue. Those needing access to Puʻukani Street may use Hukilike Street.

See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2026/01/Detour-Plan-Full-Closure.pdf for details on residential access for those living on streets adjacent to Puʻunēnē Avenue. Workers will be in place to help direct motorists throughout the overnight closure.

A subsequent night closure of Puʻunēnē Avenue for paving will be announced when it is scheduled.

The work is part of the Puʻunēnē Avenue improvements project, designed to help improve traffic flow and enhance vehicle and freight circulation on one of central Maui’s main thoroughfares, with the addition of more lanes and updated traffic signalization.

All work is weather permitting. For construction schedule updates or changes, see HDOT’s social media pages on https://www.facebook.com/HawaiiDepartmentOfTransportation and on Twitter/X @DOTHawaii.

