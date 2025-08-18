Recycle Right: How a 16.2% Contamination Rate Costs Our Community

Don’t have time to read everything? Here’s a quick summary:

The City’s recycling contamination rate was 16.2% this spring, exceeding the 10% target set by the contract with our recycling processor, HAMM. As a result, every load of recycling is currently charged an additional fee — which costs the community money. Contamination happens when non-recyclable or unclean items are put in the blue cart. You can help by checking the recycling database, cleaning containers, and never bagging your recyclables. Visit lawrenceks.org/recycling to check what goes in your cart.

Lawrence is a community that values sustainability, but our most recent recycling audit shows there’s still room to grow.

This spring, the City’s recycling contamination rate measured 16.2%, exceeding the 10% target set by HAMM, the Material Recovery Facility (MRF) where our recyclables are processed. When an audit shows contamination over the 10% target, HAMM applies an additional fee to every load of recycling delivered until the next audit—costs that add up quickly.

That money could be used for infrastructure improvements, alley repairs, and environmental programs instead of paying for contaminated loads. In other words: cleaner recycling means more resources for the things that make Lawrence a great place to live.

“Lawrencians care about recycling, and we’re seeing some improvement over time,” said Ron Green, General Manager of Solid Waste for the City of Lawrence. “We dropped from around 17% contamination to 16.2% this spring. But we know we can do even better.”

What’s Contamination—and Why It Matters

Contamination occurs when non-recyclable or improperly prepared materials are placed in blue recycling carts. While some contamination is expected, our most recent audit showed a 16.2% rate — meaning more than one out of every six items in our recycling stream is either not recyclable or isn’t prepared correctly.

These mistakes have a double cost for our community:

Direct fees for contamination: Under our contract with HAMM, contamination above 10% results in an additional fee for each ton of recycling that the City submits, and a contamination rate above 15% increases the per-ton fees even further. Since Lawrence collects about 5,000 tons of recycling each year, those surcharges can range from $37,500–$75,000 annually.

Under our contract with HAMM, contamination above 10% results in an additional fee for each ton of recycling that the City submits, and a contamination rate above 15% increases the per-ton fees even further. Since Lawrence collects about 5,000 tons of recycling each year, those surcharges can range from $37,500–$75,000 annually. Risk of additional fines for low volume: Our contract also requires us to deliver a certain amount of clean recyclable material each year. If contamination is high, more material is sent to the landfill instead of counting toward that total. Missing that recycling weight target can trigger additional penalties.

In short, keeping recyclables clean and correctly sorted protects valuable resources, keeps more materials out of the landfill, and helps the City avoid costly fees and penalties — ensuring more of your recycling dollars go toward improving Lawrence.

The Strangest Items We’ve Found in Your Recycling

Recycling audits aren’t just about data—they sometimes reveal truly unexpected items. Among the more surprising things pulled from recycling carts in recent months:

A metal trampoline frame (yes, a whole frame)

Lawn mower parts and chainsaw pieces

Concrete blocks

An inflatable pool

Scrap metal of all shapes and sizes

And even vaporizers, light bulbs, and batteries

While creative, these items are not recyclable in your blue cart—and they create safety hazards and delays at the facility.

Top 5 Common Contaminants (a.k.a. “The Frequent Flyers”)

While trampoline frames might be unusual, some items show up all the time. Our “Frequent Flyers” are:

Plastic bags – including bagged recyclables (these jam equipment instantly) Tanglers – hoses, cords, wires, and chains (anything that can wrap around machinery) Food-soiled containers – pizza boxes, takeout boxes, or jars with leftover food Batteries & electronics – these belong at Household Hazardous Waste, not in your cart Cardboard boxes – cardboard is recyclable, but these boxes are often not broken down or are filled with trash like the packaging from TVs and appliances

How You Can Help (and Make It Easy on Yourself)

We get it—life is busy. But recycling right doesn’t have to be hard. Here are a few simple ways to make a big difference:

Check before you chuck: Use the Recyclable Materials Database or scan the QR code on your cart.

Flatten cardboard boxes: And make sure they’re empty—no packing materials or “bonus” surprises inside.

Keep it loose: Toss items in the cart individually—no nesting materials inside other materials like cardboard boxes.

Think clean and empty: Rinse jars, cans, and bottles before recycling.

When in doubt, leave it out: Unsure if it’s recyclable? Throw it away to avoid contamination.

Let’s get that number down together, Lawrence. By our next audit in late fall 2025, we’re aiming for a contamination rate below 12%—and every clean, well-sorted cart makes a difference.

When we recycle right, we protect valuable resources, keep materials out of the landfill, and avoid unnecessary costs.

Check what goes in your cart anytime at lawrenceks.org/recycling.

