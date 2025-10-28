MPO Technical Advisory Committee November 4 Agenda

The Lawrence-Douglas County MPO will be holding a TAC meeting on Tuesday, November 4, 2025; 2:30 PM at the Lawrence Public Library in Meeting Room A. (707 Vermont St, Lawrence, KS 66044)

This meeting will be held in a hybrid format. Some staff will be in-person, however, it is anticipated that the voting members will be virtual. Virtual participation is allowed for any participant, including staff and the public.

If you wish to participate and comment during the online Zoom meeting, registration is required.

The registration link can be found on the top of the agenda.

Meetings will be recorded and posted on the City’s YouTube Channel within one-week.