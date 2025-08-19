Submit Release
ProMed Pharma Announces Acquisition of Manufacturing Facility from Bora Pharmaceuticals

The acquisition of this facility marks a significant milestone in our growth strategy”
— Clint Schneider
PLYMOUTH, MN, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProMed Pharma LLC, a leading provider of polymer-based drug delivery solutions, today announced the acquisition of a 28,000 square foot, state-of-the-art pharmaceutical manufacturing facility located at 2200 N Niagara Lane, Plymouth, Minnesota. The facility was previously owned and operated by Bora Pharmaceuticals, a global contract development and manufacturing organization.

This strategic acquisition expands ProMed Pharma’s footprint and enhances its commercial manufacturing capabilities in complex drug delivery systems, enabling the company to better serve its growing base of pharmaceutical and biotech partners.

“The acquisition of this facility marks a significant milestone in our growth strategy,” said Clint Schneider, President of ProMed Pharma. “It not only increases our production capacity but also strengthens our position as a trusted CDMO partner in the development and manufacture of controlled release and combination drug-device products.”

The newly acquired facility offers advanced infrastructure for GMP-compliant production, including controlled warehousing, Grade C and D manufacturing space, room for expansion, and capabilities that complement ProMed Pharma’s existing operations. The facility is expected to be fully operational by mid-2026.

About ProMed Pharma
ProMed Pharma partners with pharmaceutical and biotech companies to develop and manufacture drug-releasing implants, combination devices, and other polymer-based dosage forms. Leveraging deep expertise in drug formulation, polymer processing, and medical-grade manufacturing, ProMed delivers integrated solutions for controlled release therapies.

For more information, visit www.promedpharmallc.com.

