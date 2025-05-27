ProMed Pharma Secures DEA Registration for Schedule III Controlled Substances

Sustained-release implants are being investigated for opioid use disorder and treatment-resistant depression.

Milestone Expands Company’s Capabilities in Controlled Drug Development and Manufacturing

PLYMOUTH, MN, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProMed Pharma, a leading provider of polymer-based drug delivery solutions and contract manufacturing services, announced today that it has successfully secured registration from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to handle Schedule III controlled substances. This regulatory milestone significantly expands ProMed Pharma’s capabilities in the development and commercial manufacturing of controlled-release drug products.Schedule III substances are considered to have a moderate to low potential for physical and psychological dependence and include a range of medications that are critical to managing patient health across multiple therapeutic areas. Examples include anabolic steroids and substances used in treatment-resistant depression and opioid addiction.“This DEA registration marks a significant step forward in our strategic growth,” said Jim Arps, Director of Business Development at ProMed Pharma. “With this authorization, we are now fully equipped to support our partners in developing and manufacturing polymer-based drug delivery systems that include Schedule III APIs and strengthens our commitment to being a comprehensive CDMO for complex drug products.”The DEA registration enables ProMed Pharma to engage in the receipt, storage, processing, and manufacturing of Schedule III controlled substances at its Minnesota-based facility. The company has implemented robust security, inventory, and compliance protocols to meet the DEA’s stringent regulatory requirements.ProMed Pharma specializes in the formulation and production of polymer-extruded drug products, including implantable, injectable, and transmucosal dosage forms. The new capability complements the company’s existing services and allows it to support a broader range of client needs from clinical development through commercial scale production.About ProMed PharmaProMed Pharma partners with pharmaceutical and biotech companies to develop and manufacture drug-releasing implants, combination devices, and other polymer-based dosage forms. Leveraging deep expertise in drug formulation, polymer processing, and medical-grade manufacturing, ProMed delivers integrated solutions for controlled release therapies.For more information, visit www.promedpharmallc.com

