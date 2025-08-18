Lindsay’s Loving Light Named 2025 Canadian Choice Award Winner in Psychic Category

Woodstock-based spiritual service honoured for compassionate healing and connection

WOODSTOCK, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lindsay’s Loving Light , a trusted source for intuitive guidance and spiritual healing, has been named the 2025 Canadian Choice Award winner in the category of Psychic. This recognition reflects the business’s unwavering dedication to helping clients find peace, clarity, and hope through meaningful spiritual connections.For years, Lindsay’s Loving Light has offered compassionate services that extend beyond traditional psychic readings. Through mediumship, energy work, and intuitive counselling, clients are guided toward emotional healing and personal empowerment. The business has earned a loyal following across Canada for its ability to create a safe, supportive space where individuals can process grief, find reassurance, and embrace new beginnings.Reflecting on the honour, Lindsay shared:"I love doing this because I'm able to give healing to other people through mediumship, knowing that our loved ones are still around. And that's why I love what I do — being able to help others heal from their past traumas."Recognition Rooted in Community Support:The Canadian Choice Award is a consumer-driven accolade, with winners selected through public votes that highlight businesses making an extraordinary impact. Lindsay’s Loving Light’s win showcases the deep trust and appreciation it has earned from clients not only in Woodstock but across the country.As the business celebrates this achievement, Canadians will soon have the opportunity to nominate their favourite businesses when the 2026 Canadian Choice Award nominations open on August 19.About Lindsay’s Loving LightBased in Woodstock, Ontario, Lindsay’s Loving Light is dedicated to helping people heal, grow, and reconnect with their inner peace. Through personalized psychic readings, mediumship, and energy healing, the business supports individuals on their emotional and spiritual journeys. With a focus on compassion, authenticity, and empowerment, Lindsay’s Loving Light continues to be a beacon of hope for clients seeking comfort and clarity.

