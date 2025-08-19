NeuroSpine Center of Wisconsin Launches DXA (DEXA) Imaging with TBS to Advance Bone Health & Body Composition Evaluation

Pam Verkuilen APNP with DXA NeuroSpine Center of Wisconsin

NeuroSpine WI launches DXA with TBS Aug 26, 2025 - offering advanced bone density & body composition analysis to enhance prevention & wellness.

This is about giving patients clarity... optimizing body composition, or making long-term health decisions, this technology delivers the data we need to design effective, individualized care plans.” — Pam Verkuilen APNP

APPLETON, WI, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NeuroSpine Center of Wisconsin , a leading provider of comprehensive spine and musculoskeletal care, has announced the launch of advanced DXA (DEXA) imaging services, available beginning August 26th, 2025, at its Appleton clinic. DXA, commonly referred to as DEXA is an abbreviation for Dual-energy X-Ray Absorptiometry. The new offering includes bone density (BMD) evaluations and body composition analysis, enhanced by the addition of Trabecular Bone Score (TBS) - a major innovation in the detection and management of osteoporosis and metabolic conditions.With this expansion, NeuroSpine continues its commitment to delivering data-driven, preventive care that supports long-term musculoskeletal health, obesity management, and personalized wellness planning.Empowering Patients Through Data-Driven WellnessBone Health and Wellness Services which include DXA for bone density and body composition is led by Pam Verkuilen APNP , a board-certified nurse practitioner with over two decades of experience in spine care and orthopedic health across the Fox Valley. Working closely with patients to evaluate bone health and body composition, Pam brings clinical depth and personalized care to every appointment.“This is about giving patients clarity,” said Pam Verkuilen APNP. “Whether they’re tracking bone loss, optimizing body composition, or making long-term health decisions, this technology delivers the data we need to design effective, individualized care plans,” added Pam Verkuilen APNP.Precision Medicine for Whole-Body HealthDXA (Dual-energy X-ray Absorptiometry) is the gold standard for analyzing:- Bone mineral density (BMD) as a means of assessing fracture risk- Body composition measures the proportions and distribution of bone, fat, and lean mass in the body and can be useful when pursuing weight loss or fitness goals.NeuroSpine’s upgraded system also features Trabecular Bone Score (TBS) - a cutting-edge add-on that evaluates the microarchitecture of trabecular bone, offering diagnostic insight beyond BMD alone. TBS helps detect fracture risk and early bone degradation, even when standard bone density scans appear normal.DXA for Bone HealthDXA (Dual-energy X-ray Absorptiometry) is the gold standard for diagnosing osteoporosis and assessing fracture risk. It is offered to anyone over 40 who wants to get early baseline information to guide their prevention of age-related bone loss. It is recommended for women beginning at age 65 or postmenopausal women under 65 with risk factors for bone loss and for men aged 70 or those over 50 with risk factors. It is useful for those with fragility fracture, loss of height or suspected vertebral fractures, long-term medication use affecting bones, medical conditions that cause bone loss, and for monitoring osteoporosis treatment.DXA for Body CompositionDXA provides a precise measurement of lean mass, fat mass, and visceral fat, useful in various health and fitness contexts. It is recommended for athletes and fitness enthusiasts monitoring progress with training or performance programs, older adults to assess age-related muscle loss that can lead to falls, and loss of independence. It is valuable in tracking fat vs. lean mass changes in patients with obesity who are undergoing weight loss particularly with GLP-1 Agonists such as semaglutide or tirzepatide.By integrating DXA imaging into its multidisciplinary care model, NeuroSpine equips patients with actionable insights to improve health outcomes, prevent age-related decline, and enhance quality of life.Launch Date and BookingDXA imaging with TBS will be available starting August 26th, 2025, at NeuroSpine Center of Wisconsin. Patients can now book appointments by calling 920-882-8200 or visiting www.neurospinewi.com About NeuroSpine Center of WisconsinNeuroSpine Center of Wisconsin, based in Appleton, is a leading provider of comprehensive spine and musculoskeletal care. With a multidisciplinary team of specialists in spine surgery, pain management, and physical medicine, the center offers both surgical and non-surgical solutions tailored to each patient’s needs. Conditions treated include spinal stenosis, degenerative disc disease, herniated discs, arthritis, joint pain, and nerve compression.The launch of DXA imaging with TBS is led by Pam Verkuilen APNP, a board-certified nurse practitioner with nearly 30 years of experience in orthopedic spine care. Pam collaborates with neurosurgeon Thomas M Wascher, MD to provide expert evaluation and treatment, with a focus on patient-centered care and diagnostic accuracy.To learn more about Thomas M Wascher MD, Pam Verkuilen APNP, and the services offered at NeuroSpine Center of Wisconsin, visit www.neurospinewi.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.