ShipCargo Ai Expands Nationwide Auto Transport With New Car Shipping Terminal Network

ShipCargo Ai, led by founder Kevin Parada, launches a nationwide terminal network offering flexible car shipping, auto transport storage, and delivery options.

By launching our car shipping terminal network, we’re making auto transport more flexible, reliable, and secure for dealerships and individuals.” — Kevin Parada

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ShipCargo Ai, a U.S.-based leader in auto transport and car shipping, today announced the launch of its nationwide vehicle terminal network, providing customers with greater convenience, storage, and delivery options.With partner terminals now located in major metropolitan areas, customers can drop off their vehicles at a secure facility until a driver is available for pickup, or opt to have their cars delivered to a terminal where they can retrieve them at a later time. Daily storage fees range from $20 to $55 per day, depending on the facility and city, giving customers affordable flexibility during the shipping process.Enhanced Car Shipping OptionsShipCargo Ai continues to deliver a wide range of services including:Door-to-door auto transport for maximum convenienceExpedited service with an assigned driver within 48 hoursOpen and enclosed shipping options for standard and luxury vehiclesThree shipping windows with tiered pricing to fit different budgets and schedulesThis expansion ensures customers now have more choices when planning their vehicle transport, whether they prefer terminal-to-terminal storage or direct delivery.Commitment to Safety and TrustShipCargo Ai partners with Highway.com to verify all carriers, helping prevent fraud and double brokering while ensuring vehicles are transported by trusted professionals. Customers also benefit from GPS tracking throughout the shipping process for added transparency and peace of mind.ShipCargo Ai: Technology + Human SupportHeadquartered in Houston, Texas, ShipCargo Ai combines advanced AI-powered logistics technology with U.S.-based staff and remote customer support to provide seamless service nationwide. Customers receive instant online quotes, automated carrier matching, and real-time tracking—all backed by dedicated support agents.Founder Kevin Parada on the Launch“Auto transport is rapidly evolving as more customers purchase vehicles online and relocate across states,” said Kevin Parada, Founder and CEO of ShipCargo Ai. “By launching our nationwide terminal network, ShipCargo makes car shipping more flexible and reliable—whether customers need storage, faster pickups, or trusted delivery options.”About ShipCargo AiShipCargo Ai is a Houston, TX–based auto transport and car shipping company using advanced logistics technology to serve individual shippers, dealership and business customers. Services include door-to-door delivery, expedited pickups, open and enclosed transport, and now a nationwide terminal network for vehicle storage and flexible delivery.Through its partnership with Highway.com, ShipCargo Ai ensures safe and verified carrier transport, while providing customers with GPS tracking and transparent pricing. Led by Kevin Parada, ShipCargo Ai is committed to redefining the car shipping experience with technology, trust, and convenience.For more information or to get an instant quote, visit: www.shipcargoai.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.