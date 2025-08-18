Mega City Roofing Inc. Honoured with 2025 Canadian Choice Award for Roofing Contractors

Whitby-based roofing experts recognized for quality craftsmanship and trusted service

WHITBY, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mega City Roofing Inc. , a leading roofing contractor serving Whitby and the surrounding areas, proudly announces it has been named the 2025 Canadian Choice Award winner in the category of Roofing Contractors. This recognition celebrates the company’s commitment to excellence, reliability, and customer satisfaction in every project they undertake.Mega City Roofing Inc. specializes in residential and commercial roofing solutions, including roof installations, repairs, inspections, and maintenance. Their team of skilled professionals delivers durable, high-quality roofing services tailored to meet the unique needs of their clients and the challenges of Ontario’s climate.As the Canadian Choice Award continues to spotlight outstanding local businesses, the public nomination period for the 2026 Canadian Choice Award will open on August 19, offering another opportunity for the community to recognize exceptional service providers like Mega City Roofing Inc.About Mega City Roofing Inc.Based in Whitby, Ontario, Mega City Roofing Inc. is dedicated to providing superior roofing services with a focus on craftsmanship, integrity, and client trust. With years of experience and a customer-first approach, the company has earned a reputation for quality workmanship and dependable service, making it a trusted partner for roofing needs across the region.

