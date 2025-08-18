SP Media Group’s Man with No Past Reaches #1 Worldwide on Paramount+

Man with No Past

Despite not being released on Paramount+ in the U.S., the film reached the number 1 spot in eighteen territories.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SP Media Group, led by veteran producer Steven Paul, announced that its recent release, Man with No Past, has become the #1 movie on Paramount+ in 18 countries worldwide, surpassing major studio blockbusters including Top Gun: Maverick and Gladiator II. Directed by James Bamford and starring Adam Woodward and Academy Award-winner Jon Voight, the film follows a man who awakens with no memory of his identity and is pulled into an action-packed story that has gripped global audiences and driven a surge in international viewership.

“It’s incredibly rewarding to see Man with No Past resonate so powerfully with audiences worldwide,” said Steven Paul, Chairman and CEO of SP Media Group. “Its exploration of reincarnation and destiny speaks to something universal, and has connected with so many.”

The film’s success marks another milestone in SP Media Group’s prolific run of independent action-thrillers, with seventeen films released since 2023, each delivering on the SP Media Group’s commitment to high-impact, commercially viable storytelling.

“This is exactly why independent production matters,” said Scott Karol, President of SP Media Group/Atlas Comics. “There will always be a place for tentpole blockbusters, but today’s market also demands more high-concept films made with highly efficient production models and lean budgets, projects that can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the largest studio releases.”

"Man with No Past was a great project to be a part of," said Jon Voight. "Steven Paul has a talent for creating movies that thrill audiences with interesting subject matters and always a twist and turn, and I can’t wait for what’s next."

Since releasing Man with No Past, Steven Paul has expanded SP Media Group’s capabilities by acquiring Avenue Six Studios in Van Nuys, CA, featuring four soundstages and a New York City backlot, and has been a leading advocate for the newly introduced Section 181 legislation (CREATE Act) to boost domestic film production, protect industry jobs, and strengthen local economies.

SP Media Group’s forthcoming releases include The Internship starring Megan Boone and Sullivan Stapleton, The Lost Ones, starring Henry Golding and Alex Pettyfer, and The Highest Stakes, starring Seth Green, Dylan Walsh, Charlie Weber, Kevin Dillon, and Dan Bucatinsky. SP Media Group is also producing the upcoming superhero feature Devilina, based on the revived Atlas Comics library.

About Steven Paul

Steven Paul is a leading independent film producer and chairman/CEO of SP MEDIA GROUP [SPMG] based on the Paramount lot in Hollywood, CA. SPMG maintains a co-financing agreement with Paramount Pictures to co-produce feature films and has financed and produced over twenty three motion pictures in the past four years. Paul, who has a substantial real estate portfolio, including the Samuel Goldwyn building in Century City and a boutique art deco hotel in Miami (Casa Marela), recently acquired the Atlas Comics library, founded by Marvel Comics founder Martin Goodman. Atlas Comics relaunched at New York Comin Con in October in partnership with Walmart, while also celebrating its 50th anniversary. Paul is also the owner of leading independent distributor Echo Bridge, and recently acquired a substantial stake in JLTV – the largest Jewish network in the world, available in more than 65m households in North America. SPMG has a library of more than 3,000 films through its affiliated companies and supplies content to leading AVOD platforms like Pluto TV and more.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.