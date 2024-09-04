Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month: 17th Annual 'La Feria de los Moles'

Due to popular demand, a second day has been added That's two days to savor Mexico's most famous dish!

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- This year, La Feria de los Moles celebrates its 17th Anniversary of culture and tradition with two days of the best in Mexican cuisine.Due to popular demand, La Feria de los Moles has now added a second day of gastronomical celebration, providing more time, more opportunity to taste the succulent variations of this rich traditional Mexican dish. Adding to the gourmet delights is this year's 'Guest Dish of Honor - Chiles en Nogada' prepared by a traditional Chef from the Mexican state of Puebla. Also, in advance of Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead), a giant mole ofrenda (ceremonial offering) will be presented.La Feria de Los Moles will be held on Saturday and Sunday, September 28 and 29 at Gloria Molina Grand Park. The hours are Saturday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. / Free Admission/ Food For Purchase.Since the colonial period, mole has been one of the most representative dishes of Mexican culinary art, symbolizing the cultural fusion between indigenous Mexicans and Europeans. Its ingredients have been preserved as a tradition. Mole is typically a dark brown sauce with a hint of red, but there are various types with different textures, ingredients, and colors, including green, yellow, and black.The recipe for mole has remained almost unchanged since its inception, but there are now various styles of this dish. In recent decades, its popularity has grown worldwide, with people preparing it in North America, Europe, Africa, and Asia. This makes it the first intercontinental dish of the Americas.We invite you to participate in this traditional event that continues to unite the community of all ages and cultures, offering a variety of Mexican moles to taste their different flavors such as Mole Poblano, Mole de camarón, Pipian Verde, Huaxmole, Mole Negro-Oaxaca, Coloradito, Chichilo, Manchamanteles, Mole Verde- Oaxaca, Mole Almendrado, Mole Vegano, Mole Blanco & Adobo.***Thanks to La Feria de los Moles, October 7 has been proclaimed as the Day of Mole in Los Angeles, CA. Additionally, through the State Congress, this designation has been extended beyond the state of Puebla. There's now support for the initiative for the Congress of the Union to approve October 7 as the National Day of Mole in Mexico.****La Feria de Los Moles’ goal is to showcase this delicious Mexican dish, a tradition recognized by the UNESCO World Patrimony. It was created by Pedro Ramos and the Union de Poblanos En El Exterior (UPEXT), an organization recognized by the City of Los Angeles for its support of health issues that affect the Latino community in the city.HISTORY OF MOLEMole is a dish that originated from the collision of indigenous and Spanish cultures in Mexico. Legend tells us that mixing tomato, cocoa, vanilla, and other condiments are essential part of making “molli”, the ancient Nahuatl name for salsa. Most of the Mole ingredients come from Mexico and involve an important and ancient utensil, the “metate”, made of stone and used to chop and mix all of these condiments. Thanks to this utensil Mole has an important role in the culinary history of Mexico.Later on, during the colonial period, more ingredients were added to the Indigenous "multi", ingredients such as cinnamon, clove, pepper, and almond. In Puebla, this combination was named Mole Poblano, a dish combining culinary elements of indigenous and Spanish ancestry.Although Puebla is the first state to document the first Mole dish, there is no certain place of origin. The legend tells us that Sister Andrea de la Asuncion, from Santa Rosa Convent in Puebla, invented Mole thanks to a divine wind that dropped all the different condiments into a pot when she was cooking a dish for the sympathy of Viceroy Tomas Antonio de la Cerda y Aragon, Marques de La Laguna.Oaxaca is another state in Mexico with at least seven varieties of moles, including negro (black), Rojo (red), coloradito (colored), mancha manteles (tablecloth stained), verde (green), Amarillo (yellow), and chichilo.

