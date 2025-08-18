Aurora Wellness Group Ltd. Honoured with 2025 Canadian Choice Award for Health

Whitehorse-based mental health clinic recognized for innovative, inclusive care and community impact

WHITEHORSE, YUKON, CANADA, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aurora Wellness Group Ltd. , a leading mental health and wellness provider in the Yukon, is proud to announce its designation as the 2025 Canadian Choice Award winner in the category of Health. This recognition reflects Aurora Wellness Group’s dedication to delivering accessible, culturally responsive, and client-centred counselling services that support the well-being of individuals, families, and communities across the territory.Aurora Wellness Group specializes in mental health care, offering individual, couples, family, and group counselling both in-person and via telehealth. The clinic’s team of experienced clinicians provides trauma-informed, neurodiversity-affirming, and culturally safe care, with a strong focus on accessibility through initiatives such as its Pay-What-You-Can counselling program. Aurora is also known for its outreach and community-based programming, delivering workshops, group programs, and mobile mental health services in Yukon communities.By integrating ethical, evidence-based approaches with a deep commitment to relationship-building and cultural humility, Aurora Wellness Group has become a trusted partner in advancing mental wellness in the North.In keeping with the spirit of celebrating exceptional local businesses, the nomination period for the 2026 Canadian Choice Award will open on August 19, inviting residents to recognize organizations making meaningful contributions to health and wellness across Canada.About Aurora Wellness Group Ltd.Founded and based in Whitehorse, Yukon, Aurora Wellness Group Ltd. is committed to reimagining mental health care, reclaiming wellness, and rebuilding community. Its team of skilled counsellors and clinical supervisors provides safe, respectful, and empowering services that honour each client’s story and strengths. Through innovation, collaboration, and advocacy, Aurora Wellness Group continues to expand access to high-quality mental health care across Canada’s Northern Territories.

