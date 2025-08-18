Armstrong helps break ground on new state-of-the-art North Dakota State Hospital in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.D. – Gov. Kelly Armstrong, along with state agency officials and local leaders, led a groundbreaking ceremony today for the new North Dakota State Hospital. The event marked a significant milestone in the state's commitment to investing in services that support the behavioral health needs of North Dakotans.

The 300,000-square-foot facility in Jamestown will provide 140 beds in a modern, trauma-informed care environment, replacing the existing hospital that has served North Dakotans since 1885. The new State Hospital will be built for the future with specialized therapeutic spaces, advanced security measures to support patient and team member safety, and an expanded capacity to meet the changing needs of North Dakota.

“This project represents our commitment to delivering high-quality, compassionate behavioral health care across North Dakota,” Armstrong said. “It’s a reflection of our focus on modernizing public services and collaboration, from state legislators to care teams. With a new State Hospital, we’re investing not only in infrastructure but in people – those receiving care and those providing it.”

The groundbreaking ceremony was held at the future site of the new North Dakota State Hospital west of the current hospital along 12th Ave. SE in Jamestown. State legislators, leadership from North Dakota Health and Human Services (HHS), community leaders and other stakeholders gathered to commemorate the momentous occasion.

The groundbreaking ceremony featured remarks from key officials, including HHS Interim Commissioner Pat Traynor, State Hospital Superintendent Aaron Olson, State Hospital Medical Director Dr. Eduardo Yabut and HHS Behavioral Health Executive Director Pamela Sagness. Each highlighted the pivotal role the hospital plays in improving patient dignity, safety and recovery outcomes.

“This facility stands as a promise that hope, healing and help are always within reach,” Traynor said. “Today’s groundbreaking is an important step toward brighter tomorrows for individuals and families in our state.”

The $300 million facility was part of Armstrong’s 2025-2027 budget recommendation and approved by North Dakota lawmakers. Construction will start this month, with completion expected by the end of 2027. HHS worked with JLG Architects and Architecture+ in collaboration with Tegra Group to design the new State Hospital. Mortenson Construction is the construction manager of the facility.

The new facility will provide psychiatric inpatient care, forensic services including psychiatric evaluation and restoration, psychiatric rehabilitation and the Sex Offender Treatment and Evaluation Program. About 300 people work at the State Hospital.

More information about the North Dakota State Hospital project is available on the Health and Human Services website.