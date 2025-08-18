Morris’ Great Explorations Premieres August 30th at 1PM on RHStv

A Show that Captures the Magic of Hands-On Learning

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are proud to announce the upcoming premiere of Morris’ Great Explorations, airing August 30th at 1PM on RHStv, Tampa Bay’s Premier Streaming Network. A free Ad supported network available to stream on-demand. Available on iOS, Roku, Google Play, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and all mobile devices.

Hosted by Jabari Thomas and starring Morris the Explorasaurus, each episode invites children on exciting journeys filled with creativity, education, and fun. Morris the Explorasaurus isn’t just the star; he’s the heart of Great Explorations Children's Museum. With his limitless curiosity and playful spirit, Morris guides little explorers through science experiments, imaginative play, and real-world discoveries in every episode.

“Creating a show like Morris’ Great Explorations has been a dream of ours for years,” said Laurel Ginn, Chief Administrative Officer of Great Explorations Children’s Museum. “We are proud to bring Morris’ curiosity and energy to the screen, inspiring children to learn through creativity, play, and exploration while reflecting the true heart of our museum.”

The series captures the magic of hands-on learning and was filmed entirely on location at the Great Explorations Children’s Museum in St. Petersburg, Florida. The museum, designed for children 10 and under, spans 23,000 square feet of interactive exhibits, creative play zones, and award-winning educational programming. Produced by Red House Streaming a subsidiary company of CP Communications, this new children’s series promises to bring adventures, creativity, education and laughter to screens everywhere.

Families can tune in whenever and wherever adventure calls!

About Great Explorations Children's Museum:

Great Explorations is a nonprofit organization that has been enriching the lives of children and families across Tampa Bay since 1987. Designed for children 10 and under, the 23,000-square-foot museum is filled with hands-on exhibits that stimulate learning through creativity, play, and exploration. Great Explorations is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums and is home to a nationally recognized preschool. The museum also offers camps, traveling planetariums, field trips, and dynamic community outreach programs that extend learning beyond its walls. Learn more at greatex.org.

About RHStv

RHStv, a CP Communications company, is Tampa Bay’s premier free streaming network, delivering socially responsible content that educates, uplifts, and connects. From original programming and community events to business features and nonprofit spotlights, RHStv redefines local media by focusing on impact over sensationalism. A subsidiary of CP Communications, RHStv is available on all major OTT and mobile platforms.

About Red House Streaming

Red House Streaming, a CP Communications company, provides full-service video production, live event coverage, studio rentals, and multi-platform content distribution. Known for their broadcast-grade studio facilities, remote production capabilities, and expertise in live streaming, Red House Streaming specializes in OTT broadcasting, branded entertainment, and livestreamed events for clients nationwide.

About CP Communications

CP Communications is an Emmy award-winning leader in innovative broadcast solutions. With over 40 years of experience, CP delivers custom broadcast production, RF coordination, and content delivery services for major broadcasters, sports leagues, live events, and corporate clients across the country.

