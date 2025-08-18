Overnight closure on Centennial Road/Bismarck Expressway at I-94 Interchange

BISMARCK, N.D. – Centennial Road/Bismarck Expressway is scheduled to close overnight between the north Interstate 94 ramps and Trenton Drive. The closure will take place on Tuesday, August 19, between 12:30 a.m. and 5 a.m., for up to 30 minutes, as crews install a new overhead sign structure.

Flaggers will be onsite to direct traffic. No detour will be provided during this time. Motorists and pedestrians are strongly encouraged to use an alternate route between 12:30 a.m. and 5 a.m.

Motorists are advised to slow down through the work zone and stay alert for crews and equipment.

The I-94 Exit 161 Interchange project, which began in spring 2024, will continue through summer 2026. The project is designed to improve traffic flow by eliminating two left-turn movements and adding right-turn loops for more efficient travel. NDDOT appreciates the public’s patience and cooperation as this essential infrastructure project moves forward.

NDDOT appreciates the public’s patience and cooperation as this essential infrastructure project moves forward.

For more information and updates on traffic impacts, visit dot.nd.gov/exit161.