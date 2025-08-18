EGLE awards $2.4 million in grants to brownfield redevelopment projects bringing jobs and investment to Michigan

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) is awarding a combined $2.415 million in Brownfield Redevelopment Grants to four projects that will bring $26 million in capital investment and 47 news jobs to Michigan. Each of the grants is paying for work that will protect the environment and make the sites safe for redevelopment.

1223 West Saginaw 1223 West Saginaw Road, Vassar

A $1 million EGLE grant will allow Cook Chevrolet to expand its business by turning a blighted former truck stop into a $4 million used car lot and sales building. The expansion is expected to create 20 new jobs. Grant funds will be used to remove contaminated soil and underground storage tanks, demolition, and other environmental work. Grant-funded work is expected to be finished in the summer of 2028.

Read more about the 1223 West Saginaw project or contact EGLE Brownfield Coordinator Heath Bobick at BobickH@Michigan.gov, 517-281-6457.

Port of Monroe 10 & 12 Port Avenue; 2929 East Front Street, Monroe

EGLE is awarding a $1 million grant to a project that will allow the Port of Monroe to take in more cargo and be better prepared for emergencies. The $16 million redevelopment plan calls for the construction of a second wharf to handle international cargo, a readiness slip for tugboats and emergency ships, and an improved turning basin for larger ships. The grant will help cover the cost of disposing of contaminated sediment removed during dredging. Grant-funded work is scheduled to be done by the fall of 2026.

Read more about the Port of Monroe project or contact EGLE Brownfield Coordinator Heather Smith at SmithH29@Michigan.gov, 517-648-7987.

Gardenside Brewing 4403, 4411, 4417, 4429 Wabash Street; 4416 & 4424 14th Street, Detroit

A site contaminated with metals and petroleum compounds will be redeveloped into a brewery in Detroit’s Core City neighborhood with the help of a $100,000 EGLE grant. The money will be used to remove contaminated soil. The owner of Gardenside Brewing Company says the $5 million project will create 15 new jobs. Construction is expected to be finished in the summer of 2026.

Read more about the Gardenside Brewing project or contact EGLE Brownfield Coordinator Dan Gough at GoughD1@Michigan.gov, 517-281-8253.

Petoskey Jimmy Johns 575 West Mitchell Street, Petoskey

A $315,000 EGLE grant will help clean up a former gas station site so it can be turned into a Jimmy Johns near downtown Petoskey. Grant funds will be used to demolish a building and to remove underground storage tanks and contaminated soil. The $1 million redevelopment is expected to create 12 new jobs. Construction is scheduled to be finished in the fall of 2026.

Read more about the Petoskey Jimmy Johns project or contact EGLE Brownfield Coordinator Julie Lowe at LoweJ2@Michigan.gov, 989-619-0617.

More than half of EGLE’s annual budget supports local projects, protects public health and the environment, and helps create economic growth and jobs for Michigan workers. Redevelopment increases the value of brownfield sites and other nearby properties. In 2024 EGLE awarded $25.1 million in brownfield incentives to 87 projects around Michigan.