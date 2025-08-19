From Service Animals to Shelters, Animal Charities of America Drives Real Change

Abandoned on the side of the road, starving and scared, Goose and Kittle went into foster care and now both are in very happy homes, adopted!

One trusted charity supporting animal rescue & protection, animal adoption & shelter services and empowering lives through expertly trained service animals.

When you give to Animal Charities of America, you're not just helping one cause—you’re standing up for all animals, and often, the people who rely on them,” — Sue Murphy Schley, President of the Board at ACA

SAN RAFAEL, CA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Animal Charities of America (ACA), a national nonprofit organization, is calling on compassionate donors to make one powerful choice that helps protect many. By supporting ACA, donors can contribute to a wide network of highly effective animal-related charities working to end suffering, rescue endangered species, and provide life-changing support to both animals and people alike.From safeguarding majestic wildlife like elephants, polar bears, wolves, and manatees, to rescuing horses and preventing cruelty to domestic animals, ACA connects donors to a diverse coalition of organizations unified by one mission: to create a kinder, safer world for animals.But the impact doesn’t stop there. Many of ACA’s partner nonprofits are also deeply committed to improving human lives—especially those of people facing mental and physical challenges. Through service animals, therapy animals, guide dogs and trained emotional support animals, our partner charities empower individuals with dignity, healing, and independence that go far beyond companionship.“When you give to Animal Charities of America, you're not just helping one cause—you’re standing up for all animals, and often, the people who rely on them,” said Sue Murphy Schley, President of the Board at ACA. “It’s a single, smart gift that multiplies its impact in the most meaningful ways.”Now you can give in the way that’s most meaningful to you – set up monthly gifts that support our cause year round, honor a loved one with a dedication gift , or support animals during times of urgent need and give to our Emergency Aid Fund Why Give to Animal Charities of America? Your Gift:• Supports a network of animal welfare organizations• Protects endangered and at-risk species• Rescues and rehabilitates abused and neglected animals• Empowers people with physical or mental impairment through animal-assisted services• Lifts your spirits! Research shows supporting a cause you care about is a major mood boosterWith economic pressures rising and nonprofit resources stretched thin, ACA’s partners need support more than ever. Set up your monthly gift today to Animal Charities of America and together we can continue to ensure purpose, health, happiness and hope to those who cannot ask for help themselves.Join us. One gift helps many.Visit https://animalcharitiesofamerica.org/monthlydonation/ to learn more or to set up your monthly donation.About Animal Charities of AmericaAnimal Charities of America is a nonprofit federation supporting leading animal protection charities. ACA connects donors with high-impact organizations working across all areas of animal welfare—from wildlife conservation and domestic animal rescue to therapy animal programs that enrich human lives. Every donation helps create a better world for animals—and people.

