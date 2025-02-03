Urgent Appeal: Emergency Aid For Animals Fund Seeking Support to Aid Animals in Need After the LA Wildfires

Donate now and help support animals in need after the LA Wildfires Our partner, International Fund for Animal Rescue, on the ground supporting search and rescue efforts after the California fires.

Our Emergency Aid For Animals Fund will support organizations that are providing relief to animals impacted by the aftermath of the LA Wildfires

The devastation caused by the Los Angeles wildfires has left countless animals injured, displaced, and in desperate need of assistance.” — Sue Murphy Schley, Board President

SAN RAFAEL, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Animal Charities of America , one of the nation’s leading nonprofit federations dedicated to supporting animal welfare, is seeking donations to aid animal organizations providing assistance following the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.Prior to the disastrous wildfires in LA, Animal Charities of America established the Emergency Aid for Animals Relief Fund. The fund was put in place to address the urgent needs of animals affected by the aftermath of unexpected natural disasters, such as flooding, earthquakes and wildfires, to name a few. Currently, Animal Charities of America is seeking donations to the Emergency Aid Fund to be used for much needed assistance following the devastation from the LA Wildfires. Donations made to the fund will go towards rescue efforts, provide temporary shelter for displaced domestic pets, help reunite families that were separated from their pets, and deliver critical medical care and food to animals injured or displaced by the LA Wildfires.“The devastation caused by the Los Angeles wildfires has left countless animals in desperate need of assistance,” said Sue Murphy Schley, Board President, Animal Charities of America. “We established this fund to ensure that no animal is left behind following unexpected disaster. The wildfires in LA have left countless pets, wildlife, and livestock displaced, injured and distressed. With the help of donors, we can save lives, and provide the care and compassion these animals deserve.”The Emergency Aid for Animals Relief Fund will help fund efforts that are working to• Support animal rescue in the LA wildfire-affected areas.• Provide food, water, and medical care to wild and domestic animals in need.• Assist in establishing and maintaining temporary shelters for displaced pets and livestock.Animal Charities of America urges the public to contribute to this critical fund to help save lives and alleviate the suffering of animals, homeowners and the communities impacted by this disaster.To donate or learn more about the Emergency Aid for Animals Relief Fund, visit www.animalcharitiesofamerica.org Together, we can make a difference for the animals, people, and communities affected by this tragedy.About Animal Charities of AmericaAnimal Charities of America is a nonprofit federation committed to supporting animal organizations across the country. By connecting donors to trustworthy charities, we strive to ensure the safety, health, and well-being of animals in all aspects.Contact:Animal Charities of America415-925-2652

