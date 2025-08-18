Ivy Garden Nails Named 2025 Winner of the Prestigious Canadian Choice Award

Award-Winning Nail Salon Celebrated for Excellence in Service, Craftsmanship, and Client Care

Everything you do, especially in customer service, you need to put your heart into it.” — Khoa Tran, CEO of Ivy Garden Nails

SASKATOON, SASKATCHEWAN, CANADA, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ivy Garden Nails , one of Saskatoon’s most beloved nail salons, has been named a 2025 Canadian Choice Award winner, recognized for outstanding service, innovative techniques, and an unwavering commitment to client satisfaction.Known for its peaceful, spa-like atmosphere, elevated nail artistry, and highly skilled technicians, Ivy Garden Nails has become a go-to destination for beauty enthusiasts seeking quality nail care in Saskatoon. Ivy Garden offers amazing nail art designs— ”there's no design that customers request that we can't create,” said Khoa Tran, CEO of Ivy Garden Nails.Presented annually, the Canadian Choice Award celebrates the best businesses across Canada, honouring those that consistently go above and beyond in delivering excellence, value, and trust within their communities.“Everything you do, especially in customer service, you need to put your heart into it,” said Tran. “When you put your heart into anything you do, all of your hard work will pay off.”Located in the heart of Saskatoon, Ivy Garden Nails has built a loyal following through personalized service, modern facilities, and a wide selection of premium nail treatments. From classic manicures and pedicures to long-lasting gel services and intricate nail art, the salon consistently raises the bar for nail care in the region.Stories like Ivy's Garden highlight the importance of celebrating small and mid-sized businesses. Nominations for the 2026 Canadian Choice Award open this August 19th, offering an opportunity to recognize outstanding businesses that are making a difference in their communities.

