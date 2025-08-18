Fractured Pigment Brings Award-Winning PicoWay® Laser Technology to Georgetown

Fractured Pigment debuts PicoWay®, Candela’s award-winning laser for skin rejuvenation, tattoo removal & pigmentation, safe for all skin types in Georgetown.

GEORGETOWN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fractured Pigment , led by Amber Torres, is proud to announce the arrival of the revolutionary PicoWaylaser system from Candela, one of the most advanced skin treatment technologies available today. Named the 2022 Aesthetic Awards Device of the Year and featured on NBC’s Today Show, PicoWayis recognized worldwide for its ability to transform skin from the inside out.The PicoWaysystem delivers high peak power with ultra-short pulse durations, creating a non-thermal, photoacoustic effect that stimulates skin rejuvenation without damaging surrounding tissue. This innovative technology can:- Address a variety of benign pigmented lesions with precision and flexibility.- Remove a wide range of tattoos, including challenging blue and green inks.Fractional treatments such as PicoWayResolve and Resolve Fusion further enhance results, targeting acne scars, fine lines, and pigmentation while promoting collagen production.“I’m thrilled to bring the PicoWaysystem to my clients,” said Amber Torres, founder of Fractured Pigment. “This technology is a true game-changer in addressing skin concerns safely and effectively. As soon as I learned about the PicoWay, I knew it was something I had to offer.”Unlike IPL treatments, which use a broad range of wavelengths, PicoWayemploys three distinct energy wavelengths to target specific skin concerns and stimulate collagen production at a deeper level. It is also safe for a wider range of skin types, making it a versatile solution for diverse client needs.For more information on PicoWaytreatments at Fractured Pigment, call 512-635-6223 or visit https://fracturedpigment.com/ About Fractured PigmentFractured Pigment is a premier destination for advanced skin rejuvenation in Georgetown, TX. Founded by Amber Torres, the studio specializes in high-performance treatments designed to restore, refresh, and renew skin health and confidence. With a passion for results-driven care, Fractured Pigment combines cutting-edge technology with personalized treatment plans for every client.

