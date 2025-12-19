Breck Aesthetics & Wellness Announces Breck Muller, MHA, PA-C, as Winner of the Healthcare Impact Award

AFTON, OK, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Breck Aesthetics & Wellness is proud to announce that Breck Muller, MHA, PA-C , founder and lead practitioner, has been honored with the Healthcare Impact Award, recognizing her exceptional leadership, innovation, and commitment to transforming patient care within the aesthetic and wellness community.This prestigious award celebrates professionals who demonstrate excellence in clinical practice, patient outcomes, and community impact. Breck Muller was selected for her patient-centered approach, advanced clinical expertise, and dedication to modern, science-based wellness solutions.“I am humbled and honored to receive this recognition,” said Breck Muller, MHA, PA-C. “Our mission at Breck Aesthetics & Wellness has always been to empower patients with personalized, evidence-based care. This award is a reflection of the entire team’s commitment to helping our patients look and feel their best.”Upcoming Event: “Beyond the Scale – A Modern Approach to Wellness”To celebrate this milestone and continue its mission of empowering the community, Breck Aesthetics & Wellness will host an educational and interactive event:📅 Event: Beyond the Scale: A Modern Approach to Wellness📍 Hosted by: Breck Aesthetics & Wellness🔗 Registration: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/beyond-the-scale-a-modern-approach-to-weight-loss-tickets-1967731949230?aff=oddtdtcreator This event will explore today’s most effective wellness strategies, including:Metabolic optimizationPeptide-based therapiesNutrition and lifestyle protocolsPersonalized medical wellness management plansQ&A session with Breck Muller, MHA, PA-CParticipants will receive expert insights, practical tools, and the opportunity to connect with the Breck Aesthetics & Wellness team.About Breck Aesthetics & WellnessBreck Aesthetics & Wellness is a leading aesthetic and wellness clinic committed to evidence-based treatments, personalized care, and whole-body health. The practice offers advanced aesthetic procedures, medical weight loss, hormone optimization, and integrative wellness services designed to support lasting results.

