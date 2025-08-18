Clerk Magistrate Swearing-in Ceremony for Konia Fries in Plattsmouth

Konia Fries officially took the oath of office as Clerk Magistrate of the Cass County Court on August 14, 2025, during a ceremony at the Courthouse in Plattsmouth, Nebraska. Judge David Partsch presided over and hosted the event.

Fries has been serving in the role since April 29, 2025, following the retirement of former Clerk Magistrate Cindy Cich.

Photo (left to right): State Court Administrator Corey Steel, Clerk Magistrate Konia Fries, and Judge David Partsch