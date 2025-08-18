Leroy’s Fish Shack Begins Construction at Fishermen’s Village

After a variety of delays, the highly anticipated waterfront restaurant moves forward in Punta Gorda

PUNTA GORDA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After much anticipation, Leroy’s Fish Shack is officially under construction at Fishermen’s Village. Originally announced as a future tenant in 2023, the project faced delays. Now, the team has secured all necessary approvals and construction is underway.

Backed by the ownership group behind the iconic Leroy’s Southern Kitchen & Bar in Downtown Punta Gorda, the Fish Shack will bring a new coastal dining experience to the harbor. The concept blends approachable Florida seafood with elevated touches and is designed to be “a place for everyone,” offering a relaxed yet refined atmosphere where locals and tourists can feel at home.

Guests can expect walk-up counter service, harbor views, and a menu featuring peel-and-eat shrimp, fish sandwiches, chef-inspired daily specials, and craft cocktails. With a focus on quality ingredients and a welcoming environment, Leroy’s Fish Shack is set to become a go-to dining destination.

“We are thrilled to see construction underway,” said Corrie Gates, Senior Advisor with SVN Commercial Partners. “ Leroy’s is a homegrown concept with a strong local following and we can’t wait for their customers to join us at Fishermen’s Village.”

Leroy’s Fish Shack leased a waterfront restaurant space at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda from the landlords of Fishermen’s Village. Ashley Bloom, Corrie Gates, Margeaux McCarthy, and Bryan Myers of SVN Commercial Partners were transaction brokers in the deal.

The restaurant is expected to open later this year and will add a fresh energy to Fishermen’s Village’s growing mix of shops, dining, and entertainment.

About Leroy’s

Leroy’s Southern Kitchen & Bar is a cornerstone of the Punta Gorda dining scene, known for its scratch-made Southern cuisine, inventive cocktails, and warm hospitality. Leroy’s Fish Shack will continue that tradition with a waterfront twist, offering a seafood-focused, high-quality experience in a relaxed setting.

About SVN Commercial Partners

SVN Commercial Partners is a full-service commercial real estate brokerage firm with offices across Florida. Backed by a national platform, SVN provides expert representation in sales, leasing, and advisory services across all asset classes. The firm’s collaborative approach and commitment to transparency deliver value to clients at every stage of the real estate process.

