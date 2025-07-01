SVN | Commercial Partners Facilitates 40,630-SF Industrial Lease in Pembroke Park, FL

PEMBROKE PARK, FL, FL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SVN | Commercial Partners (SVNCP) is pleased to announce the successful lease of a 40,630-square-foot industrial space at Prologis Seneca Park 600, located at 2301 SW 32nd Avenue in Pembroke Park, Florida. The transaction was brokered by Lydia Montaigne, Advisor at SVNCP, who represented the tenant, Hypower, LLC. The landlord, Prologis, was represented by Michael Oretsky and Tom O’Loughlin of CBRE.

Hypower, LLC, a leading provider of electrical and utility contracting services, consolidated its operations from multiple locations across Fort Lauderdale into this single, centralized facility. The move is aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and supporting the company’s ongoing growth.

“The timing of this deal was critical — quality industrial space of this size continues to be in high demand,” said Lydia Montaigne, Commercial Real Estate Advisor at SVNCP. “By acting quickly and strategically, we were able to secure a space that supports Hypower’s operational growth and positions them for long-term success.”

“This transaction reflects SVNCP’s commitment to delivering strategic real estate solutions that align with our clients’ long-term business goals,” Montaigne added. “By facilitating this consolidation, we demonstrated the value of market insight, responsiveness, and collaboration — all core principles of the SVN brand.”

About SVNCP: SVNCP is one of the fastest growing commercial real estate firms in South and Southwest Florida with 5 offices. The two operation’s primary market area now covers 8 Florida MSA’s including the Miami/Dade, Fort Lauderdale, Palm Beach, Naples, Fort Myers/Cape Coral, Charlotte County, Hendry County, Sarasota/North Port, and Bradenton markets. The team consists of about 30 advisors and support personnel that covers the spectrum of commercial estate. For more information, visit svncp.com.

About SVN: SVN, a commercial real estate brokerage firm founded in 1987 and headquartered in Boston, is one of the industry’s most recognized and powerful brands based on the annual Lipsey Top Brand Survey and Commercial Property Executive Magazine. With more than 200 locations in 500 markets, SVN Commercial Real Estate Advisors provide sales, leasing and property management services to clients worldwide. The Florida team consists of more than 250 advisors serving locations across the state. For more information on SVN, visit svn.com.

SVN Commercial Partners Contacts:

Lydia Montaigne, Advisor, 561-213-9043 - lydia.montaigne@svn.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.