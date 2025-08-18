Li’l Einstein’s Inc. Named 2025 Canadian Choice Award Winner for Montessori School Excellence

Edmonton-based school recognized for innovation and dedication in early childhood education

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Li’l Einstein’s Inc. , a leading Montessori-based educational institution in Edmonton, is proud to announce that it has been named the 2025 Canadian Choice Award winner in the category of Montessori School. This recognition celebrates the school’s commitment to fostering curiosity, creativity, and confidence in young learners through its innovative, child-centred approach to education.For years, Li’l Einstein’s Inc. has been a trusted name in Montessori education, offering programs that combine academic excellence with the social and emotional growth necessary for lifelong success. The school’s curriculum is designed to meet the unique needs of each child, promoting independence and a love of learning while honouring their individuality.A Heartfelt Dedication to the Unsung Heroes of Education:Upon receiving the award, Noshaba Harji, founder and executive head of Li’l Einstein’s Inc., shared a moving tribute: "This recognition is not only a reflection of our team's dedication, but also of my cofounder Karim, the quiet yet powerful presence behind the scenes. Without your wisdom and encouragement, what I dared to imagine would not have become a reality. To all the unsung heroes in education who dare to be different, and to everyone who has played a part in our journey and the development of our young learners, this award is dedicated to you. Continue to dream big and always believe in yourself. Thank you again for this extraordinary honour."Community Recognition and Future Opportunities:The Canadian Choice Award is a consumer-driven honour determined by votes from people across the country, making this achievement a true reflection of community trust and support. In the same spirit of celebration, it is worth noting that the public nomination period for the 2026 Canadian Choice Award will open on August 19, providing Canadians with another opportunity to recognize businesses that are making a meaningful impact in their communities.About Li’l Einstein’s Inc.:Located in Edmonton, Alberta, Li’l Einstein’s Inc. is dedicated to providing exceptional Montessori education for early learners. Its programs are built on the Montessori philosophy, emphasizing hands-on learning, self-directed activity, and collaborative play in a nurturing and respectful environment. Through a carefully prepared setting and a passionate team of educators, the school inspires each child to reach their full potential academically, socially, and emotionally.

